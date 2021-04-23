Gambit Esports is shutting down their League of Legends division

League of Legends fans were in for a bit of a shock when one of the most storied sides in the MOBA’s history, Gambit Esports, decided to shut down that division.

During their time in the EU LCS (which is now rebranded to the LEC), the Gambit League of Legends roster was indeed one of the best in the region.

The team that had consisted of an ex-Moscow Five roster was able to represent the region during Season 3 Worlds Championship. However, in 2016, Gambit sold their spot to Team Vitality to join the League of Legends Continental League or the LCL. And they have been a part of that league ever since the summer of 2016.

Gambit then went on to win three domestic titles in the LCL and even got the opportunity to represent the region in two World Championships and one Mid-Season Invitational.

Today we close our League of Legends roster.



We are grateful to the guys for victories under our banners and wish them success in the future ✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/i7j3iOwYWR — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) April 22, 2021

In a recent tweet, the organization announced that:

“With a heavy heart, we announce that our League of Legends division ceases to operate. Over eight years, we won three Intel Extreme Masters championships and earned three Continental League titles."

Gambit shuts their League of Legends division

Advertisement

🥺🥺😢 — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) April 22, 2021

Gambit did not confirm why they would be dissolving all operations in their League of Legends division. Konstantin Pikiner, Gambit Esports CEO, remarked that:

"Making this decision was really difficult since our organization's history began with a League of Legends squad. I want to thank not only Gambit Hall of Fame members Darien, Alex_Ich, Genja, Edward, and Diamondprox but also all other players, coaches, analysts, and managers, who represented us at international, European, and regional arenas.”

"I would also like to thank Riot Games for a fruitful partnership that has spanned for eight years and got transferred to Valorant. More than anything else, I would like to thank our wonderful fans from all over the world. Unfortunately, this exciting journey has come to an end, but we are grateful that you have walked this path together with us."

Gambit now has active rosters competing in Fortnite, CS: GO, Dota 2, Apex Legends, and VALORANT.