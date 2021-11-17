Game Awards 2021: Dream, Grefg, Fuslie, and others nominated for 'Content Creator of the Year'

The nominations for the “Content Creator of the Year” award at the Game Awards 2021 were revealed earlier today.

The Game Awards is an annual awards ceremony established in 2014 to honor achievements in the video game industry. The “Content Creator of the Year” award is handed out every year after a two-week voting process.

This year, the five content creators nominated for the award are Clay “Dream”, David “TheGrefg” Martínez, Ibai Llanos, Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, and Alexandre ”Gaules” Borba. The final winner for the award will be announced during the Game Award 2021 event on December 9, 2021.

All five of the creators announced as nominees for the Content Creator of the Year award have enjoyed a huge increase in popularity over recent time. The five creators have the opportunity to join an elite club of influencers. The first winner of the award was announced as part of the 2018 Game Awards ceremony.

The 2018 content creator award was won by Fortnite icon Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, with Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek being voted as the creator of the year in 2019. Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter made history by becoming the first female content creator to win the award last year. Fuslie has been given the opportunity to follow in her footsteps this year if she wins the accolade in Game Awards 2021.

Fuslie started the year with less than 300k Twitch followers and has since registered a huge increase. She currently has 1.05 million followers on Twitch. Moving on, Dream has also had an eventful past few months. The Minecraft YouTuber has a combined 38.1 million subscribers on the platform and has rightly been nominated for the award.

However, the above creators can expect stern competition, with all three of Gaules, TheGrefg, and Ibai also boasting more than 8 million followers on Twitch. The voting had already been announced to be open at the time of writing this article. However, the link attached as part of the official Twitter post has not yet been made active.

Users will be able to vote for their favorite content creators over the next two weeks. The Game Awards 2021 will be live-streamed on Twitch on December 9, 2021.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar