Game Developers Conference: Where To Watch GDC 2019; Possible Google Announcements

GDC 2019 could be huge

Google have been teasing a big announcement for this gaming division for a while now. There are a number of rumors regarding what they can be planning for the announcement at the Game Developers Conference 2019. In the run of to 2019, Google have posted the following video:

What could Google have planned in GDC 2019? Whatever it is, it could definitely have an impact on the video game market.

According to Kotaku, there are a number of things that Google could announce at the GDC 2019 keynote.

Firstly, their report spoke about Google debuting their new streaming service. We all know about Assassin's Creed Odyssey and the test run for Project Stream last year which actually worked surprisingly well. Kotaku reports that this could be Google's way of getting high-end games into the hands of people who don't own consoles or gaming PC's. The report also states that a regular XBOX controller may be used to play the Chromecast version.

Regarding the rumours of Google announcing their own video game console, Kotoku said that they haven't heard anything about that.

Jason Schreier also said he'd heard the following from his sources regarding the announcement:

)ne scenario that’s been described to us by three different people (each of whom either heard about it secondhand or directly from Google), for example, might look something like this: You’re watching your favorite Twitch streamer play a game and you think it looks cool, so you buy it, and then, if the developers of the game have toggled this feature, you can download a save file that starts you off right where your streamer was playing. Or maybe it’s a multiplayer game, and you can buy the game and immediately jump into a match with the streamer, if the developers allow it and the streamer is down.

The report also states that Google has been funding development of games and have hired big names in the industry like Phil Harrison and former Assasin's Creed producer Jade Raymond.

WHERE TO WATCH AND START TIME

The GDC Keynote speech starts 10 AM Pacific Time later today. For Indian readers, it takes place at 1030PM IST tonight. You can watch the full keynote right here below:

