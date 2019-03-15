×
WWE 2K20: 5 Things we need to see

Pratyay
ANALYST
Feature
15   //    15 Mar 2019, 21:18 IST

Who will be on the cover of WWE 2K20?
Who will be on the cover of WWE 2K20?

The WWE 2K series has been a little stagnant for the last few years. 2K need to bring in a ton of changes in WWE 2K20 to please the fanbase.

What kind of changes do we want in WWE 2K20? Let's take a detailed look at everything new we want to see in the next edition of the WWE 2K series.


#5 Best crowds and fan signs

We need better audiences in WWE 2K20
We need better audiences in WWE 2K20

If you haven't noticed, the fans in the arena of the WWE 2K games are atrocious by current standards. They are visually the same and react the same way. Check out the crowds in the NBA 2K games, they look like are from different console generations.

Another thing WWE needs to look at is some of the fan signs. Firstly, there needs to be a lot more variety in fan signs. Secondly, they need to be more realistic. I've never seen an actual sign saying "I love WWE".


#4 GM Mode

WWE 2K20 needs a GM Mode
WWE 2K20 needs a GM Mode

This is another change WWE game fans have been waiting for years for. Fans have been clamoring from General Manager mode from the older WWE games and it's almost unbelievable that this wasn't incorporated into the 2K games.


#3 Number 1 contenders matches

#1 contenders
#1 contenders
matches
please !

This is another feature we can't believe aren't already in the game already. #1 contender's matches are a huge part of WWE programming so it's weird that no one at 2K even thought of adding it to the match.

Another feature that we also need in Universe mode are storylines involving Superstars returning from injury. 2K have done a good job with the variety of storylines in universe mode and this can only improve the current offering.

