WWE 2K20: 6 Superstars who could be the cover star

Who will be on the cover of WWE 2K20?

WWE 2K20 comes out later this year and Take-Two have already promised a much-improved experience in the next edition.

Although the release of the game is still about six months away, we thought we'd take a look at some early contenders for the spot of the cover star to follow AJ Styles who was on WWE 2K19.

#6 Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston has always been popular but it finally looks like he's smashed through the glass ceiling. Kingston looks set to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 and if Kingston wins, he should definitely be in contention for the spot.

It's unlikely though because they may want to focus on a Superstar from RAW this year after AJ Styles being on the cover. There are definitely other bigger names in front of him though he still has an outside chance.

#5 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is on a hot streak

Seth Rollins will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. Will Rollins finally slay The Beast? If he does, he could be a strong contender to be on the cover of WWE 2K20.

Rollins has been on a hot streak for a while now and as Universal Champion and the face of RAW, he definitely deserves it. Yes, Rollins was already on the cover of WWE 2K18 but that doesn't totally rule him out.

#4 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is yet to be on the cover of a WWE game and after his recent return after a health scare, Reigns is more over with fans than ever. It could finally be time for WWE and 2K to give him the spot on the cover of 2K20. Who knows, WWE could even add a showcase documenting Reigns' career so far along with it.

