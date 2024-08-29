"Game over for F2P players": Clash of Clans community unhappy with latest balance updates

Supercell recently revealed the changes that will be arriving in Clash of Clans with the September update. While the tweaks looked somewhat fine on the surface, a closer look revealed what some might consider to be fairly bad nerfs. This has raised concern among the community as they reportedly feel unhappy with the update.

Referring to the change in meta and the lack of good rewards, a Reddit user, Ok_Impression_1013, had this to say in a post:

"September balance change is game over for f2p players."

Some nerfs were expected, but no one thought they would be this bad. The Gauntlet, Ice Arrow, and Healing Tome nerfs were the worst.

These changes have upset the Clash of Clans community. That's because some players used a ton of ore on the Healing Tome, which has been significantly nerfed. Not to mention, the siege machine donations are also capped fairly hard at lower Town Hall levels.

All of this has prompted players to express their disappointment in the comments. Redditor getlifedude expressed their disappointment as they believed these to be the most used equipment.

A Reddit user mentioned how the new update will affect F2P players (Image via Reddit)

However, user Skydiggs believes that the upcoming September update affects everyone and not just F2P players.

A Clash of Clans fan, bars2021, felt that the game has been turned into a business strategy by Supercell to milk as much revenue as possible and repeat the same process over and over again. Other Reddit users more or less agreed with this user's statements.

A Redditor, bars2021, believes the game has been turned into a business strategy (Image via Reddit)

More and more users are reporting just how disappointed they are with this update. One Redditor, Francy17__, even went on to say how nerfing Valkyrie makes no sense when the Hog Rider didn't receive any nerfs. While that statement isn't exactly true, users seem to agree with the sentiment behind the comment.

Charmo_Vetr, was somewhat disappointed by how the community reacted. They wrote that no matter what Supercell delivers in a new update, there will always be a group of people that will be left dissatisfied.

A Reddit user, Charmo_Vetr, remarking the new update (Image via Reddit)

Not all changes are bad in the Clash of Clans September update

Town Hall 16 (Image via Supercell)

Most users are so hyper-focused on the negative aspects of the new Clash of Clans update that they looked past the good things that were also revealed. The update also introduced buffs to damage percentage, attack count, and HP of multiple troops.

What level of effects these buffs have on battles is something we will only know once the update is live. We are keeping a close eye on the September update and will provide more information as we move closer to its release.

