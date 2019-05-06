×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Game of Thrones Game: Xbox hints a GoT game 

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
8   //    06 May 2019, 18:11 IST

Image result for game of thrones game

Game of Thrones has received multiple varieties of games over the years. The popular series and the universe it is set in is a perfect candidate for an open world RPG to tell a story. Even a story that is set in a different place and location in Westeros or Essos.

Xbox has seemed to tease something Game of Thrones related via a recent tweet. The tweet only reads "And now your wait begins. Stay tuned", akin to the Night Watch's "And now my watch begins".


If Xbox has an unannounced Game of Thrones project, they have kept the secret really well. We also don't know for sure if this tweet is teasing a game or something else. It could also mean a Game of Thrones skinned Xbox and not a game itself.

Microsoft has a huge panel coming up in E3 2019 this July. The panel includes the anticipated open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077, which is not from any of Microsoft's Studios. E3 is a great place to tease a game if they are planning to do so.

Most Game of Thrones games that have been released have been subpar and pretty mediocre. Telltale Games released a nice interactive fantasy with their unique series but ever since the company shut down, there was never a follow-up.

Still, there are attempts to recreate Game of Thrones in a video game format. Although the show is coming to an end very soon, the hype of the universe still lives on and we don't know how strong it will remain once it has ended.

There are many ways to design a Game of Thrones related game. It doesn't exclusively have to be an open world RPG but a Skyrim or Witcher style Game of Thrones game is truly a wish for many of us.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda

Tags:
Xbox One
Advertisement
Game of Thrones: Three studios that should make a GOT role-playing game in the future
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Game of Thrones video games you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Borderlands 3: Top 13 New Features/Gameplay Mechanics In the Game Revealed So Far 
RELATED STORY
Everything you need to know about Reigns: Game of Thrones
RELATED STORY
Xbox Game Pass: 8 new free games announced for May 2019
RELATED STORY
Xbox News: Microsoft announces Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 
RELATED STORY
The 10 Best Xbox Game Pass games you're probably not playing
RELATED STORY
Xbox: Microsoft Studios Has Changed Its Name to Xbox Game Studios
RELATED STORY
Minecraft coming to Xbox Game Pass in April
RELATED STORY
Xbox Game Pass: Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Arkham Series Added in February Releases
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us