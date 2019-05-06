Game of Thrones Game: Xbox hints a GoT game

Game of Thrones has received multiple varieties of games over the years. The popular series and the universe it is set in is a perfect candidate for an open world RPG to tell a story. Even a story that is set in a different place and location in Westeros or Essos.

Xbox has seemed to tease something Game of Thrones related via a recent tweet. The tweet only reads "And now your wait begins. Stay tuned", akin to the Night Watch's "And now my watch begins".

And now your wait begins.

Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/gfnM1vtAEO — Xbox (@Xbox) May 6, 2019

If Xbox has an unannounced Game of Thrones project, they have kept the secret really well. We also don't know for sure if this tweet is teasing a game or something else. It could also mean a Game of Thrones skinned Xbox and not a game itself.

Microsoft has a huge panel coming up in E3 2019 this July. The panel includes the anticipated open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077, which is not from any of Microsoft's Studios. E3 is a great place to tease a game if they are planning to do so.

Most Game of Thrones games that have been released have been subpar and pretty mediocre. Telltale Games released a nice interactive fantasy with their unique series but ever since the company shut down, there was never a follow-up.

Still, there are attempts to recreate Game of Thrones in a video game format. Although the show is coming to an end very soon, the hype of the universe still lives on and we don't know how strong it will remain once it has ended.

There are many ways to design a Game of Thrones related game. It doesn't exclusively have to be an open world RPG but a Skyrim or Witcher style Game of Thrones game is truly a wish for many of us.

