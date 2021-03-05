Game.TV launches new campaign #GrowingStronger to encourage growing female gamers in India on International Women’s Day

Game.TV, the mobile esports platform, has announced a new campaign #GrowStronger signifying the growing female mobile gaming segment in the country.

Game.TV is launching a special season of the ‘Divas Scrim Wars’ tournament with a ₹50,000/- pool prize. The tournament is aimed at amplifying participation from Indian female gamers. Game.TV will also be hosting a virtual women-only panel discussion with some of the biggest names in the esports gaming space.

With the power packed Women’s week, the company is taking a step towards the company’s commitment to cater to the growing female gamer segment.

Game.TV is an AI-based esports tournament platform headquartered in Silicon Valley. Game.TV is led by gamers with a strong track record of building mobile games and growing the mobile esports fan and player base.

The company’s core product is Tourney, an AI-powered esports assistant that can run tournaments from start to finish. Tourney is currently available for over 60 games and more games are being added weekly.

Divas Scrim Wars

Divas Scrim Wars is a community-based tournament organized by Game.tv. It was created with the purpose of engaging and empowering the growing female gaming community in India. Divas Scrim Wars is currently in its 32nd Season. Tournament entries have begun, with the Women’s Day special finale scheduled for 8 March 2021.

The mobile esports platform also plans to host a special women-only panel discussion on a YouTube livestream on 6 March 2021. The panel will talk about ‘Women in Gaming: Growing Stronger’. It will feature top female gamers including Soneeta - Nepal’s leading Free Fire content creator with 3.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Regarding the initiatives, Rosen Sharma, CEO game.tv says:

India has a vast pool of talented female gamers, casters who are waiting for a platform to help them spread their wings into the world of esports and mobile gaming. We are committed to enabling and empowering the growing female gaming segment in India and #GrowingStronger campaign is the right step to honor these gamers this Women’s day. The female gamers here are just getting started, and we are excited to be leading their way.

Working with Game.tv on the initiative, YouTuber Sunita Thapa Magar popularly known as Sooneeta, says,

We are happy to work with game.tv who have constantly supported the female gaming segment and this Women’s Day is no exception. Giving women a larger platform to discuss the future of our industry while being a part of it and earn from it is something that will only help the segment grow. We hope to see many such initiatives in the future that will help us create our mark in the Indian esports industry.

Casting registrations will be open from 4 March, where aspiring female gaming commentators can take a shot at making their dreams a reality. Winners to be announced on 7 March.

The initiatives taken by Game.TV would certainly encourage female gamers in India.

