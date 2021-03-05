Each character in Free Fire has a special ability that aids players on the battleground. Moreover, users can combine or equip the skills of multiple characters by purchasing skill slots. Such a combination can hold a single active ability and three passive ones.

This article provides the players with the three best character combinations in Free Fire.

Note: No characters have been repeated in this list to provide players with a broader range of options. Players can always mix-and-match characters from combinations based on their preference and playing style.

Also Read: TSG Jash (TWO SIDE GAMERS) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

3 best Free Fire character combinations in March 2021

#1 K + Miguel + Jota + Joseph

K character in Free Fire

K - Master of All

Advertisement

Miguel - Crazy Slayer

Jota - Sustained Raids

Joseph - Nutty Movement

Miguel in Free Fire

K's ability has two different modes, namely Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. In the former, allies within a radius of 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate. Meanwhile, in Psychology mode, users recover two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

This ability synchronizes quite well with Miguel's Crazy Slayer as the gained EP can be quickly converted HP using the Jiu-jitsu mode.

Jota in Free Fire

Advertisement

‘Sustained Raids’ of Jota directly replenishes 40 HP with a kill using an SMG or Shotgun, providing them with an abundance of HP. Finally, Joseph’s ability increases the players’ movement and sprinting speed by 20% upon taking damage that helps them move to safety when they are under siege.

Joseph in Free Fire

Read: SK Sabir Boss vs. Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

#2 Alok + Moco + Kelly + Jai

Alok in Free Fire

Alok - Drop the Beat

Moco - Hacker’s Eye

Kelly - Dash

Jai - Raging Reload

Advertisement

Moco in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the sought-after characters in Free Fire. His ability creates an aura of 5m that increases the allies' movement speed and restores five HP for 10 seconds. Medkit provides a constant healing source for battleground users, so they don't have to use medkits.

On the other hand, the ability of Moco tags the foes that are shot for five seconds. The information is also shared with teammates, which can be used in their preferred ways - evading them or rushing on them.

Kelly in Free Fire

‘Dash’ ability of Kelly leads to a rise in the players’ movement speed by 6%, which easily be used to outmaneuver the foes. Jai’s ability automatically reloads a gun's magazine by 45% of its capacity after the users knock down an opponent.

It is only limited to the weapons of the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes. This often eliminates the need to reload in case of close-quarter combat.

Advertisement

Jai in Free Fire

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

#3 Chrono + Shirou + Dasha + Luqueta

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono - Time Turner

Shirou - Damage Delivered

Dasha - Partying On

Luqueta - Hat Trick

Shirou in Free Fire

Chrono’s Time Turner is one of the most influential and flexible abilities in Free Fire. It creates a force field that blocks 600 damage from foes. However, the players can fire from within the force field.

The movement speed of allies and players is buffed during this period. It can be used to rush into compounds or be used to fend off against foes.

Advertisement

Whereas, in Shirou’s ability, when a foe hits the players within 80m, the opponent would get tagged for six seconds. The first shot on the marked enemy has a 100% additional armor penetration, which can change the duel's entire course, especially in the close range.

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha’s ability has several benefits:

Reduce damage taken from falls by 50%

Reduce recovery time from falls by 80%

Reduce rate of recoil buildup by 10%

Reduce maximum recoil by 10%

This will help the players land more shots on their foes and also reduce fall damage.

Lastly, Luqueta’s ability increases players’ maximum HP by 18 with each kill, up to 35.

Luqueta in Free Fire

Advertisement

Disclaimer: Character combinations are subjective and are influenced by the preference of the players. This article reflects the personal views of the author. Also, all the abilities mentioned in this article are at the maximum level of the character.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs. WAWAN MKS: Who has better stats in Free Fire?