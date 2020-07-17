Gameloop vs Bluestacks: Which is a better emulator for PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is developed by Lightspeed & Quantum Studio, an internal division of Tencent Games. The popularity of the game has increased manifold since its release in 2018. The game is available to download for Android and iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile can also be played on the PC using an emulator. Several emulators are available in the market for free.

GameLoop and BlueStacks are two of the most commonly used emulators. In this article, we compare both of these emulators.

GameLoop

Tencent Gaming Buddy was rebranded as Gameloop after its launch in 2018. It is developed by Tencent Games and is the official emulator for PUBG Mobile. The emulator has a lower hardware requirement and its exclusive AOW engine ensures lag-free and seemingly smooth gameplay.

Gameloop provides an immersive gaming experience and supports 2K resolution. These features make it a popular choice among the players, and many prefer it over any other emulator available.

The players can download it from the official website. Click here to visit the website.

BlueStacks

BlueStacks is one of the oldest emulators and is used by a lot of people. It enables the players to run various mobile applications on their desktop.

The controls are quite easy to customize and can be set according to the preference of the players. Bluestacks also provides a shooting mode that the players can use. It has unique features like real-time translation and scripts that automate a series of tasks.

The players can download it from the official website. Click here to visit the website.

Which is a better emulator for PUBG Mobile?

Since Tencent Games developed Gameloop, it is undoubtedly ranked somewhat higher than other emulators. However, when it comes to emulators, it is a matter of personal preference. Some players might prefer Gameloop, whereas others might go for BlueStacks.

