5 games like Starfield on PS4 and PS5

Starfield is arguably one of, if not the biggest release of 2023, and a sheer technical marvel on the Xbox Series consoles as well as Windows PCs. Unfortunately, being an Xbox first-party exclusive, Bethesda Game Studios' latest open-world role-playing game is not available for players on the PlayStation consoles.

However, there are plenty of games on the PlayStation consoles that deliver an equally engaging (if not more) and fun open-world experience like Starfield. From Obsidian's The Outer Worlds to Bethesda Game Studios' last open-world RPG on the PlayStation platform - Fallout 4, here are five best games like Starfield on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From The Outer Worlds to No Man's Sky, here are five games like Starfield on PS4 and PS5

1) No Man's Sky

Hello Games' No Man's Sky is easily the very first game that comes to mind when we think of Starfield. Not only do the games share an almost identical progression and general exploration system, but No Man's Sky is also among the many inspirations behind Bethesda Game Studios' intergalactic open-world role-playing experience.

While the narrative scope of Hello Games' space exploration title isn't remotely close to Starfield's, it still delivers a rather compelling story, one that will give you enough reasons to explore the many randomized planets and ecosystems in the game. Space exploration is where No Man's Sky excels, giving players complete freedom over their own adventures.

If you're looking for a good open-world space exploration game, with a robust exploration and crafting system, you just can't go wrong with No Man's Sky on PS4 and PS5.

2) Astroneer

Don't let the stylized and cartoon-like visuals deceive you. Astroneer is one of the most engaging and robust space exploration games you can get on PlayStation consoles. It's essentially No Man's Sky but with a heavier emphasis on co-op gameplay. You can play the entire game as a single-player experience, hopping from planet to planet, and collecting resources for your base.

However, the real fun of Astroneer is in co-op, where you and your friends can group together to complete a plethora of quests, collect resources, or simply explore to your heart's content. Astroneer also features a rather robust building system, akin to something like Minecraft.

From a large and sprawling home base to fun mini-games, you can create almost anything you want in Astroneer, with the only limiting factor being your imagination. It should be noted that playing Astroneer in co-op will require you to sign up for a PlayStation Plus membership.

3) The Outer Worlds

If you're looking for an open-world game that feels almost identical to Starfield, complete with space exploration and a heavy emphasis on character stories and side quests, you just can't go wrong with The Outer Worlds. While both games do share many surface-level similarities, there are plenty of key differences when it comes to gameplay and story, that make both of them unique.

Developed by Obsidian Entertainment, the team behind games like Fallout: New Vegas, The Outer Worlds is a fantastic open-world RPG, one that fans of Bethesda Game Studios' titles will feel right at home with. While Starfield has a higher emphasis on gunplay and exploration, Obsidian's RPG focuses more on characters and stories.

From its amazing cast of characters to the hand-crafted open-world with plenty of compelling side quests to keep you busy for hours on end, The Outer Worlds is easily one of the best RPGs you can get on PS4 and PS5.

4) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 might not look like a game you'd expect to see on a list like this but believe it or not, CD Projekt RED's open-world action-adventure game and Starfield share plenty of similarities, both in terms of gameplay and story. Much like Bethesda's latest RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 has a heavy emphasis on characters and the overarching narrative surrounding the main protagonist.

Cyberpunk 2077 doesn't involve space exploration within its moment-to-moment gameplay loop, nor does it feature the extensive base-building and customization system featured in Starfield.

However, the game's focus on narrative as well as the rather engaging first-person combat system makes it an experience that fans of Bethesda's RPGs will find quite compelling.

And with the release of Phantom Liberty expansion right around the corner, it's the best time to jump into Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and PS5.

5) Prey (2017)

Although Starfield is marketed and sold as an open-world role-playing game, it's more of an open-world immersive-sim, with role-playing elements. And if immersive sims are something you're looking for, coming fresh off the heels of games like Skyrim and Fallout games, Arkane Studios' underrated masterpiece Prey (2017) is a solid choice.

Much like Starfield, Prey's story takes place within the vastness of space; however, Arkane Studios' action-adventure immersive-sim is not an open-world game. Instead, the game is somewhat linear, with a few open sections that you can backtrack and explore at your leisure.

Being an immersive sim, Prey focuses more on emergent storytelling, with its central narrative beautifully woven around every action and choices players make throughout their playthrough. Prey also excels at giving players complete freedom in gameplay, letting them figure out creative ways to tackle enemies and the game's many environmental puzzles.

Although there are plenty more games that PS4 and PS5 players can grab on their consoles to scratch that Starfield itch, these five titles, in my opinion, are arguably the best of the bunch.