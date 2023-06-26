5 games to try out while you wait for Lords of the Fallen

Lords of the Fallen, published by CI Games, will be released on October 13, 2023. This game is considered a reboot and sequel to the original game released in 2014, with the story set a thousand years after the original. The game mechanics will remain the same, although it will be faster than the original to keep up with the Souls-like genre.

Players still have access to the original move sets, such as blocking, dodging, shield bashes, and charges. Yet, it is important to remain cautious because a single wrong move or excessive keypresses can be punishable by your enemy. That is why thinking while engaging with your enemy and maneuvering around them is necessary.

Well-timed maneuvers can also result in a devastating one-hit blow known as a backstab. However, there is still some time before you can get your hands on the 2023 version of Lords of the Fallen. Here are five games you can try while waiting.

Bloodborne and 4 other titles to try before the arrival of Lords of the Fallen

The following narrative-driven titles will immerse you in their captivating lore and action-packed gameplay, ensuring hours of enjoyment.

1) Dark Souls 3

Considering that Dark Souls started the Souls-like genre, it's no surprise that this game is at the top of the list. Like the game's last iteration, your goal will still be the same - kill monsters, collect souls, and use them to enhance your stats. If you die, you lose all your souls and respawn again on your last checkpoint.

Dark Souls 3 is well known for its challenging gameplay that will punish you in every way imaginable. Its notorious bosses will likely make you want to quit the game before you even start. However, thanks to its jaw-dropping world and intriguing lore, this third-person action RPG will hook you no matter what. This is the kind of game that you will have a love-hate relationship with.

2) Bloodborne

Bloodborne and Lords of the Fallen have similar gameplay mechanics and difficulty. But what sets them apart from other Souls games is their theme. You will be placed in a post-apocalyptic world that can be considered straight out of Silent Hill but in a Souls game, where everyone is infected with a disease resembling lycanthropy and turned into werewolves.

In Bloodborne, you aim to kill enemies to gain currencies known as Blood Echoes. This currency is used to enhance your stats to ensure survivability. Studying every environment and monster is necessary to gain an advantage over them.

3) Elden Ring

Elden Ring shares similarities with Dark Souls and Lords of the Fallen because of its taxing difficulty, notorious bosses, and character builds. But, what sets it apart from other Souls-like games is its mounted combat, which allows players to fight enemies while on horseback, and its map that you can use to navigate the huge world of Elden ring. These features make it an excellent entry point for newcomers to the Souls-like genre, encouraging them to try this game.

4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice revolves around the story of the protagonist, the one-armed shinobi, wolf, or Ookami. While Sekiro shares similarities with Lords of the Fallen, what sets it apart is its distinctive stylish swordplay mechanics and stealthy executions.

In Sekiro, combat is centered around precise parrying, dodging, and posture mechanics to ensure survival. The game emphasizes both in-game knowledge and meta-knowledge, requiring you to carefully recognize patterns and time your attacks.

5) God of War

God of War 2018 is not classified as a Souls game but shares several characteristics with Lords of the Fallen. It incorporates similar mechanics such as rolling, parrying, unlocking shortcuts, and utilizing light attacks (R1) and heavy attacks (R2). The exploration aspect and character and weapon upgrades also bear a resemblance.

While God of War draws inspiration from the Souls genre, its forgiving gameplay mechanics and mythological-driven story are its standout feature. This makes it an ideal gateway for introducing players to the Souls genre.

These recommendations will get entertained while you wait for Lords of the Fallen.

