5 games from the Xbox 360 that deserve a sequel

Xbox 360 was released in 2005 to massive appreciation from the fans. The console was a perfect successor to the original Xbox from 2001 and a remarkable success for Microsoft. While the Xbox 360 was a performance beast, the "red ring of death" stopped it from reaching its full potential. After Microsoft fixed the issue, there was no stopping Xbox from winning the console wars against Sony.

Xbox 360 had a great launch, with exclusive titles that made it a must-buy for consumers. Games like Gears of War, Halo, and Forza were just a few that made buying an Xbox 360 a no-brainer. While these exclusives got sequels that are even present today in the gaming hemisphere, many were sadly left behind on the console as a standalone game.

With the Xbox Series X being the world's most powerful console as claimed by Microsoft, it's clear that a sequel to games from the Xbox 360 era would run great on the current-gen hardware. Here, we will look at Xbox 360 exclusives that should get a sequel on the current-gen Xbox consoles.

Note: This list is subjective, reflects the author's opinions, and is not in any particular order.

Exclusives from the Xbox 360 that deserve a sequel that they never got

1) The Outfit

The Outfit has the potential to do more on the new hardware (Image via THQ)

Now, this is a game many people may not have heard about. Even loyal Xbox 360 owners might not recognize this lost piece of media at first glance. The Outfit was an Xbox 360-exclusive title that never got a sequel. This third-person shooter wasn't terrible; gameplay elements like real-time strategy made it fun to play.

Developed by Relic Entertainment, this multiplayer game lets you take control of the battlefield by giving you three squad leaders, some soldiers, and artillery vehicles that make the gameplay fun and engaging. While The Outfit wasn't realistic, a sequel on the latest Xbox console will enable the game to have battles on a bigger scale with realistic graphics and gameplay elements.

2) Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad was a unique Hack and Slash game (Image via Tamsoft)

The cover of this Xbox 360 game is rather interesting, to say the least. This reminds us of the latest Stellar Balde game for the PS5. Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad is an Xbox 360 game released in 2006 in Japan and 2009 in North America. This is a hack-and-slash game set in the survival horror genre where you play as two sisters, slashing away hoards of zombies.

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad did not do well on the Xbox 360 but the amount of gore hacking and slashing in the game was amazing. The game would become an instant hit if these elements were enhanced on the latest Xbox console through a sequel.

3) Import Tuner Challenge

Import Tuner Challenge is a hidden gem from the Xbox 360 (Image via Genki)

The Xbox 360 had many notable racing games that were expanded into franchises that are prevalent even today, like Forza Horizon. While many became world-renowned franchises, others are stuck as a standalone game. Import Tuner Published by Ubisoft in 2006, Challenge is an Xbox 360 exclusive that is a fun racing title for those who still remember it.

While this game is unknown by many, it had significant customizable features and races like Need for Speed, making it a fan favorite. Import Tuner Challenge is a game that should have received sequels in the future but never did. With the help of the latest Xbox consoles, the title can finally have a chance at becoming a huge franchise by making improvements to the original formula and adding new cars and races.

4) Tenchu Z

From the makers of the Sould game (image via FromSoftware)

FromSoftware is popular for developing games like Elden Ring and Demon's Souls. However, before they were making Souls games every few years, they made a ninja stealth game exclusively for the Xbox 360, in 2006. Tenchu Z was underrated for its time, but people have recently started finding out about this underrated gem.

The game's stealth mechanics were perfect for its time, but Tenchu Z can flourish with a sequel in today's time as the power of the Xbox Series combined with AI can allow the game to have bigger maps and higher difficulties. This stealth-based ninja game truly deserves a sequel for the latest Xbox console.

5) Sega Dreamcast Collection

Thanks to the good relations between Sega and Microsoft (image via Sega)

The good relationship between Microsoft and Sega was the reason why this collection became an Xbox 360 exclusive. It came with four games, including Bast Fishing, Sonic Adventures, Crazy Taxi, and Space Channel 5. These classics were enjoyed by many and a sequel of this collection would do well today by including more Sega titles as an Xbox-exclusive Dreamcast collection.