GameXpro’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile is immensely popular and has found a special place in the Indian mobile gaming community. Its popularity has paved the way for the rise of multiple content creators on various platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitch across the country.

Ravi Rawat, popularly known by his in-game alias GameXpro, is one of the oldest PUBG Mobile players and content creators from India. In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

GameXpro’s PUBG Mobile ID

GameXpro’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5397003232, and his IGN is B乛LaC丨Łegit. He is also the leader of BLaC | Official.

GameXpro’s Stats

GameXpro's stats in the Solo

In the on-going season, GameXpro has played 40 solo matches and has 2 wins. He is placed in the Platinum II tier and has amassed 274 kills at a splendid K/D ratio of 6.85.

GameXpro's stats in the Duo

Advertisement

GameXpro also has 191 duo matches to his name, winning 26 of them. This translates to a win rate of 13.61. He boasts 1356 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 7.10. He is placed in the Diamond V tier.

GameXpro’s stats in the Squad

GameXpro has also played 83 squad matches and has 18 Chicken Dinners in this mode. He has notched 453 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 5.46. He is in the Crown V tier.

GameXpro’s ranks in the ongoing season

GameXpro’s YouTube channel

GameXpro started making content on YouTube in July 2018. Since then, he has been uploading PUBG Mobile videos frequently. He has over 650 videos on his channel. He boasts 3.17 million subscribers and has over 480 million views at the moment.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He also has a second channel named ‘Pahadii’, where he uploads content related to GTA 5.

GameXpro’s social media accounts

Ravi Rawat is quite active on his Instagram account. You can click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server. You can click here to join the server.