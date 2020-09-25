'Gaming limited by internet': Why Amazon's Cloud gaming service 'Luna' has some drawbacks

Amazon recently announced its foray into the cloud gaming sector with the launch of a new platform called Luna.

The ambitious cloud gaming service will be available on PC, Mac, Fire TV as well as web apps for the iPhone and iPad. Luna also features an exclusive controller and more than 100 games to choose from, including titles from Ubisoft, Capcom, 505 Games, and more.

Games can be streamed at 1080p, with select titles having the option of being streamed at 4K resolution.

The all-new cloud gaming service from Amazon that makes it easy to play great games on devices you already own. Request an invite to early access: https://t.co/AjMs9eOaeK pic.twitter.com/1HsRUVNmvJ — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) September 24, 2020

This pits Amazon directly against Google Stadia and Microsoft's xCloud in the cloud gaming sector. However, the internet hasn't taken too lightly to the launch of Amazon Luna as its major limitation is that it runs primarily on the basis of a high-speed internet connection.

The limitations of Amazon Luna

In a recent video released by Jeremy Habley of TheQuartering, he speaks about the possible drawbacks of Amazon's cloud gaming service:

I agree that there's almost no chance that anybody can get in the market ..remember, who wants gaming only as good as your internet connection? I don't want that , nobody wants that. Nobody wanted it when Stadia was offering it and nobody wants it now. It's just getting endlessly roasted.

However, he does go on to acknowledge the few good features which Amazon Luna has:

The instant play feature and the Twitch integration will be better than Stadia has and it's just better than Stadia. But being better than something nobody wants is not exactly a good business strategy.

He then goes on to diss the Alexa-enabled Luna controller, which costs $49.99:

How did we let game companies start charging us 50 dollars for game controllers , when did that start? Like seriously.

He sums up his argument with the following verdict:

In my opinion this has a near zero percent chance of working...Maybe if they incentivized Twitch streamers to play their games with like, money, then maybe? What percentage of the market are these people even going after? Who is this for? I don't know what they were thinking, Luna is going to be a disaster , they should just jump the ship immediately now.

Check out some of the reactions to Amazon Luna online:

Gonna go ahead and tweet here that Amazon Luna will not take off whatsoever and will compete with Google Stadia for a Most Dead Game Streaming Service. Start the countdown. — Andrew Martonik (@andrewmartonik) September 24, 2020

Did you think game streaming was a dumb idea when Google tried it with Stadia? Well, too bad, here comes Amazon Luna, a service that does the exact same fucking thing. I'm sure it'll go as well as all of Amazon's other gaming projects. — Win (@DJWyndows98) September 24, 2020

Amazon Luna is already dead in the water. Most of these programs fail and fail and fail, because they neglect the other parts of the world — Alex (@ROGUE888888) September 24, 2020

Microsoft and Sony in the front seat looking back at Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. pic.twitter.com/KK1YUwybMF — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 24, 2020