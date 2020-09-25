Amazon has just announced a new cloud gaming service called "Luna". Amazon's Luna is currently in the early access phase and can be used only on an invite basis.

Luna has no official release date or timing. However, Amazon did reveal some major details regarding the cloud gaming service on its official website.

The all-new cloud gaming service from Amazon that makes it easy to play great games on devices you already own. Request an invite to early access: https://t.co/AjMs9eOaeK pic.twitter.com/1HsRUVNmvJ — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) September 24, 2020

Also Read: Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139: White Snow Edition price, contents, where to pre-order, and more

Amazon is also partnering with Ubisoft to bring their library of videogames to the Luna cloud gaming service. You can play ultimate editions of certain Ubisoft titles along with their DLCs. The current resolution support is 1080p/60 (4k coming soon).

Did we just become best friends? 🙊 — Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) September 24, 2020

Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service: All you need to know

Image Credit: Amazon

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier, Luna is currently in early access, and the pricing for the service is 5.99 USD per month. Amazon's Luna can stream a wide variety of games on PC, macOS, Fire TV, and web apps for iPhone and iPad.

Amazon also announced a controller called "Luna Controller" which will enable you to access the service with a single push of a button.

Here is the official description of Luna Controller by Amazon:

"Luna controller is powered by cloud direct technology which enables you to connect directly to Amazon's custom game servers when playing on luna, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 ms vs a local Bluetooth connection among PC, MAC and Fire TV."

Amazon's Luna early access registration

Players from the USA can request early access to Amazon's Luna cloud gaming service starting today. However, they first have to go to the official Amazon Luna page and register themselves as a potential candidate.

What are the device requirements to play on Amazon's Luna?

You can use the Luna app on:

PC (requires Windows 10 with support for DirectX 11)

Mac (OSX 10.13+)

FireTV devices (Fire TV Stick - 2nd gen, Fire TV Stick 4K, or Fire TV Cube - 2nd gen)

Additionally, you can use:

Chrome web browser (version 83+) for PC and Mac

Safari web browser (iOS14) for iPhone and iPad

Also read: Marvel's Spider-Man remastered 60 fps performance mode, haptic feedback support and more features confirmed by Insomniac