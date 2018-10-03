Gaming News: Google’s Project Stream Can Change the Way We Play Video Games

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey? Oh! That’s one game with very high graphics and you can’t play that game on a low-end PC. Well, until now.

High-End PCs can run any game and low-end PCs cannot run games with high graphics. That’s the way it is. Simple. Until now you needed a High-end PC to play games with high graphics. Google is about to change that. Google’s “Project Stream” has the capability to change the way we look at gaming.

Google recently revealed “Project Stream”. A service that will allow you to stream any game to your Google Chrome browser. Yes! ANY GAME! That’s crazy, right? But this is really happening. Google’s Project Stream is similar to NVIDIA GeForce Now service. It allows you to stream the game-play on your Chrome from the cloud while you use your Mouse and Keyboard send the command. All you need is a strong enough internet connection to play. Project Stream has the capability to change Single-Player games forever since it removes the biggest limitation that stops people from playing the game they want to: The need for new and upgraded hardware.

What is Project Stream?

According to Google being able to stream music, movies, TV shows have changed the way we experience everything and also the consumption of multimedia increased a lot. The same way even gaming and the gaming industry can profit from streaming. There are some technical problems but they can be solved and they need to be solved in order to stream a video game from the cloud to one’s computer.

“Streaming media has transformed the way we consume music and video, making it easy to instantly access your favorite content. It’s a technically complex process that has come a long way in a few short years, but the next technical frontier for streaming will be much more demanding than video.”, Said Catherine Hsiao, Product Manager at Google.

“The technology and creativity behind these AAA video games are extraordinary—from incredible detail and life-like movement of the characters’ skin, clothing, and hair, to the massive scale of the world in which the game unfolds, down to every last blade of grass. Every pixel is powered by an array of real-time rendering technology, artistry, visual effects, animation, simulation, physics and dynamics. We’re inspired by the game creators who spend years crafting these amazing worlds, adventures and experiences, and we’re building technology that we hope will support and empower that creativity.”

Project Stream is going live as a beta test on October 5th. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will be the first available game on Project Stream. Few lucky participants will be selected to test the Project Stream Beta. For now, Project Stream will be limited to the United States only. The other requirements to be a Beta Tester is that you have to be at least 17 years old or older and you need to have a minimum of 25MBPS internet connection.

Why is Project Stream is the next big thing? Because even though Nvidia introduced the idea first it was still not perfect. You need to download certain Nvidia apps, create an account and buy the games you want to play through the Nvidia store. But Project stream is not only Free-to-play but also saves you a lot of memory because you don’t need to download the game or any app. All you need to have is a Google Chrome browser and I am pretty sure you already have it.