Gaming News: Pokemon Go Update improves in-game balance with adjusted CP values

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 // 14 Nov 2018, 17:54 IST

Image Courtesy: Niantic/Pokemon Go

The free-to-play augmented reality game, Pokemon Go, published by Niantic initially hit the stores in 2016, and in the past two years, the game has grown tremendously across the game. With over 100 million active users, the augmented reality game has slowly but steadily developed a strong fanbase, whom eagerly await for any news that updates the overall gameplay experience.

The latest update that will hit the game on 14 November 2018 will do exactly that as it will bring crucial changes to the game balance.

Primarily, the update will focus on altering the Pokemon's effectiveness in battle with reworked battle mechanics. The same was announced via their official twitter handle. 'As mentioned in our last Community Note, we'll be making some changes to Pokemon effectiveness in battle.

Most notably, CP values will be adjusted to improve in-game balance. the rollout will begin on November 14 at 1 p.m. PST,' the tweet read.

Concerning the Pokemon effectiveness during battle situations, the following changes could be seen in the game post the update:

CP values will be adjusted going forward to improve game balance.

HP values will be adjusted to close the gap between high HP Pokémon and low HP Pokémon.

Pokémon Defense and Stamina values will be retroactively rebalanced, allowing highly defensive Pokémon to be valuable in battle by outlasting opponents rather than simply running out the clock.

Defense values have also been slightly retroactively reduced for most Pokémon. Changes like these will help narrow the gap between Pokémon with the highest defensive stats and other Pokémon.

Also, after extensive trainer feedback, the new update will include changes to the Pokemon migration and behaviour. Adjustments to weather have been made so that it will have a reduced effect on the on the appearance rate of Pokemon at various locations. A given area will spawn a greater variety of Pokemon species at different rates. Additionally, special areas such as parks and nature reserves will contain a more diverse set of Pokemon species.

This update possibly comes days before the update that includes the Sinnoh Stone, which could evolve a Gen 1-3 Pokemon to a brand-new Gen 4 type.

Pokemon Go is currently available on both the App Store and the Play Store.

