Gaming News: SpellBreak, A new magical take on the Battle Royale genre

Battle Royale games have drastically gained a lot of popularity with Epic game's Fortnite having around 80 million players logging in every month, and this information was till September 2018.

Seeing such huge numbers, it's obvious that other small gaming studios would want to jump onto this ship as well.

Proletariat games, more commonly known for titles such as "Stream Legends" or

"World Zombination" both of which are MMO titles, have been teasing their new ambitious battle royale project on their Twitter channel for quite some now and its called SpellBreak.

I don't generally play Battle Royale games and do not understand the hype for them either, but this one has my interest after watching its one-minute pre-alpha trailer.

Proletariat game studios describe SpellBreak as a Roleplaying Battle Royale game where you could choose from the Eleven different classes mainly - Fire, Ice, Magic, Poison etc. and I believe you can also make your own character since its an RPG.

What's interesting is that you could mix and match the classes to create different combos during combat, for example, Mixing fireball with frostbite or fire magic with poison damage is actually a thing here and looks pretty cool.

Aside all this the game looks pretty fluid and polished to me even for a Pre-Alpha stage of development. Moreover, the fantasy art design is very alluring as it heavily borrows from games Like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild.

Something that got inspired by a critically acclaimed title such as Breathe of the Wild surely has my attention and many other from fans from the Roleplaying genre it seems.

There's not much else to go on as of now, but Proletariat game studio seems pretty pumped up and confident about their new ambitious project as is concluded from their Twitter account.

As I mentioned the game is in Pre-Alpha stage and is pretty early in development, and so no official release date or release window has been confirmed yet.

Here's hoping its targeting a 2019 release.