Gaming News: UFC 3 Notorious Edition Released Ahead Of The Big UFC 229 Night

Rounak Roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 20 // 05 Oct 2018, 13:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC Notorious Edition: Image courtesy - EA Sports

With the UFC and the whole sports world focused on the much awaited upcoming fight between Connor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, EA is launching a new edition of the UFC game trying to ride on the hype that is built for the UFC.

Get the latest Gaming News at Sportskeeda.

The new edition of EA game’s UFC is called UFC 3 Notorious Edition. Notorious edition features new cover art, in-game extras such as 500 UFC ultimate team point, 5 notorious ultimate team packs and your choice of champion fighter. The options are Connor McGregor, Georges St. Pierre, Demetrious Johnson, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Anderson Silva. The game costs $30 USD and it is a limited edition, it will only be available until October 15th.

UFC 229 featuring the Connor McGregor vs Khabib fight will take place on 7th October. EA will release the result of the fight using the UFC 3 simulation on October 5.

In addition to the launch of UFC 3 Notorious Edition, all current EA sports UFC 3 owners will also get access to new fighter and new UFC rosters. This includes Hall of Fame version of former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey, as well as UFC athlete Sean O’Malley and Israel Adesanya. This new content update to the UFC game is already available to all UFC 3 owners to download for free. Fans can also keep an eye on the EA SPORTS UFC 3 official website to see the collective community result of the in-game matchup between UFC Lightweight champions Khabib and Connor McGregor. This also includes which fighter has won more times, the breakdown of TKOs, submission, and decisions and more. The official EA SPORTS UFC 3 fight simulation of UFC 229 will be released today, Friday, October 5.

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Notorious Edition is available now until 15th October for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for the price of $29.99 USD.

For India: Buy Here

For USA and Other countries: Buy Here