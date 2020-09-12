Gaming Subrata Live’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Subrata Mondal, popularly known by his in-game alias Gaming Subrata, is a very famous Bengali YouTuber. He is a renowned Free Fire content creator and streamer.

In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Gaming Subrata Live’s Free Fire ID

Gaming Subrata Live’s Free Fire ID is 29796169 and his present IGN is ★Sᴜʙʀᴀᴛᴀ★ƳƬ. He is also a part of the GyanGamingGG guild.

He also uses another ID – 376835096- and his IGN is Debu YT.

Gaming Subrata Live’s Free Fire Stats

First ID (29796169)

Lifetime Stats

Gaming Subrata has played a total of 9845 squad games and has triumphed in 3398 of them, which translates to a win rate of 35.51. He has notched 27902 kills, maintaining an incredible K/D ratio of 4.33 with an average damage per match of 1154.

He has also played 1615 duo matches, securing 322 Booyahs which equates to a win percentage of 19.93. The popular YouTuber has notched 4237 kills with a splendid K/D ratio of 3.28, inflicting an average damage of 905 per match.

Subrata also has 232 solo victories out of the 1853 games. In the solo matches, he has 4719 kills to his name.

Second ID (376835096)

Gaming Subrata uses his second ID to post montages on his other channel – Gaming with Debu.

Lifetime Stats

Gaming Subrata has played 8194 squad games and has 2785 wins, with a win ratio of 33.98%. He has registered 23924 kills at an amazing K/D ratio 4.42.

In the duo mode, Subrata has played 1738 games and has won 298 of them, killing 5064 foes with a magnificent K/D ratio of 3.52 and an average damage of 975 per match.

The famous content creator also has 58 Booyahs in the 816 games that he has played.

Gaming Subrata Live’s YouTube channel

Subrata Mondal is a prominent Free Fire content creator and streamer. He runs a total of 3 channels - Gaming Subrata Live, Gaming With Debu and Subrata- where he creates content related to Free Fire. On Gaming Subrata Live, he has over 1.45 million subscribers and over 92 million views. He has 554 thousand subscribers and over 29 million views combined on Gaming With Debu.

Gaming Subrata Live’s social media accounts

Subrata Mondal is quite active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a discord server which you can join by clicking here.