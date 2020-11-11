Free Fire redeem code for 11th November (NA region): Free Tropical Parrot Weapon loot crate

Redeem codes in Free Fire are among some of the best ways to obtain exclusive in-game items for free. These items can otherwise only be obtained by spending diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

These codes have 12 characters or strings, which include both alphabets and numbers. However, there is a downside to these codes, as they can be used only for a limited time frame.

Free Fire redeem code for NA region today: Free Tropical Parrot Weapon loot crate

(Note: The redeem code provided below is for the NA region, and players from other regions will not be able to use it to obtain the reward)

Redeem code: 4EUWRCXKPLV8

The Tropical Parrot Weapon loot crate

Players can follow the steps below to use this redeem code in Free Fire:

Step 1: They can use the redeem code only from the official redemption center, which can be accessed here.

Step 2: Gamers need to log in to their Free Fire accounts via Google, VK, or Facebook.

It is crucial to note that the users with a guest account will not be able to use the code to obtain the reward.

Hence, they have to link any of the above-mentioned accounts.

Step 3: They can enter the redeem code and press the confirm button.

You will receive the item in the mail section

After the redemption is successful, users will receive the reward in the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

If players encounter an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, it means that it is fully exhausted and cannot be used any further. If users from other regions try to use the code, they will receive an error stating, “This code cannot be used in your region,” indicating that it is not usable for their region.

