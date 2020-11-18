Gaming Tamizhan (GT King) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has the better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has witnessed a tremendous rise in popularity and player count. It is the most downloaded game in 2020 so far, racking up over 220 million installations.

The extensive viewership of the game has also paved the way for many skillful and exemplary players to take up streaming and content creation around the title.

SK Sabir Boss and Gaming Tamizhan are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators, having 2.98 million and 1.55 million subscribers, respectively.

In this article, we compare the lifetime stats of the two players.

GT King’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

GT King has been featured in a total of 16222 squad games and has triumphed in 3272 of them, translating to a win ratio of 20.17%. With 45103 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.48.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has participated in 1651 matches and bettered his foes in 158 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 9.56%. He has secured 2952 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.98.

Coming to the solo mode, GT King has appeared in 647 games and has registered 48 wins, upholding a win rate of 7.41%. He has notched 1412 frags, with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 25662 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 8496 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 33.10%. He has a massive 91093 kills against his name for a K/D ratio of 5.31.

The player has also competed in 2870 duo games, registering 593 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 20.76%. The YouTuber has 7790 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has 141 Booyahs in 1575 matches, managing a victory ratio of 8.95%. He has also bagged 3209 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at them, SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the duo and squad modes. In the solo mode, GT King has maintained a higher K/D ratio, while the latter has a better win rate.

