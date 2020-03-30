Garena added new two-seater Bike in Free Fire; Here's everything you need to know about it

Players can test this new bike in the upcoming OB21 update.

The vehicle comes with a 200HP and can be controlled using arrow keys

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire's advance test server for the OB21 update has been officially out by Garena, and the developers are now preparing themselves to launch the update globally.

Before the update hits the store, a new two-seater vehicle has been spotted in the Advance test server, and the gameplay video has also been surfaced online. In the past, many players were requesting for the new vehicle in the game and prioritizing their feedbacks; the developers have finally initiated it.

Image via YouTube

Outlining its structure, the newly added vehicle is emphasized with a mixture of red and brown color followed by silver color on the silencer. Since the game also has a vehicle workshop feature, so the color of the bike can be also be customised.

In order to ride it, the player must go near the vehicle, and an enter button will appear on the right side of the screen. By tapping it, the players can access the driver seat. Besides, the gamers can also find the bike at various locations of the map and especially, when it comes to escaping the crucial fights or rotating quickly into the zone, the bike is always one step ahead as compared to other vehicles.

Bike Controls

So far, it has been observed that this newly added two-seater vehicle comes with 200HP, which is equivalent to any squad vehicle, and if we talk about its controls, then it can be handled by using arrow buttons on the screen. Though, we can also assume that the Garena has also added the joystick support for it.