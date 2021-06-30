Garena COD Mobile redeem codes for today (30th June): List of Free rewards

COD Mobile, or Call of Duty Mobile as it is often called, has many cosmetic items available such as skins for guns, soldiers, and more, just like most of the other titles played on the mobile platform. There are many different ways like events that users can utilize to acquire all those things.

The redeem code has also become a means of obtaining free content. They are periodically released and can be used by players from the redemption center.

Garena COD Mobile working redeem codes for today (30th June)

AK-47 – Stakeholder is one of the rewards

Here is the list of working Garena COD Mobile redeem codes along with the corresponding rewards:

BNGIZBZNT6: AK-47 – Stakeholder (7 days trial)

BMTUZBZXUD: Purple Weapon XP Card

Note: These redeem codes are working now but might expire soon. Therefore, users must claim them quickly to acquire the rewards. Also, these codes will not work for the global version.

How to use the Garena COD Mobile redeem codes

Click on the events on the screen's left side

Step 1: First, they have to open COD Mobile and then tap on the event.

Users have to select the featured option next

Step 2: Next, players have to section the "Featured" section.

Press the 'Go' button to redirect to the game's redemption center.

Step 3: Then, users have to press the ‘Go’ button under the ‘Redemption Center’ tab.

Enter the given redeem code

Step 4: They will be redirected to a page through which they will redeem the code.

Step 5: Carefully enter the code provided above and tap on the ‘Redeem’ button. A dialog box will appear stating that the redemption was successful.

Both the rewards can be claimed through the mail section

Step 6: Players will be able to claim both AK-47 – Stakeholder and Purple Weapon XP Card through the game’s mail system.

If players face an error message stating, “Expired code,” then users wouldn’t be able to claim the rewards any further.

