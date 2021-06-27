Battlegrounds Mobile India vs COD Mobile: Gameplay, file size, system requirements, and more compared

Battlegrounds Mobile India and COD Mobile are super competitive battle royale titles. Though the former has just released its Early Access version, the latter is already a significant title in the esports genre.

Because of their resource-intensive and graphics-rich gameplay, fans often stand divided to compare these behemoths against each other.

Therefore, this article will compare Battlegrounds Mobile India and COD Mobile's gameplay, system requirements, file size, and graphics to see which one is better.

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above.

RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB).

Processor: Snapdragon 600 equivalent or above.

Download size: 721 MB (varies on device)

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or above

RAM - 2 GB

Processor: Snapdragon 610 equivalent or above

Download size: 2.7 GB

Gameplay

The gameplay style of both COD mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India is the same. Both titles see 100 players jumping off from a plane to land on an island where they have to fight against each other to be the last man standing.

BGMI follows the footprints of its original variant and incorporates a more realistic and authentic battle royale feel. However, COD Mobile is more arcade-styled and includes dynamic mechanisms like zip-lining, BR classes, helicopters, etc.

File size and graphics

Both COD Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India have a large file size of about 3.5 - 4.5 GB after complete installation. Hence, they are both resource-intensive. However, they can run on UHD (Ultra HD) resolution on high-end devices and support 90 FPS frame rates offering top-notch graphic textures.

These games are big and require robust hardware, they will run on mid-range and low-end devices, but the performance quality will be poor.

Verdict: Which is better?

Both games offer stunning visuals and have almost the same file size. However, when it comes to detailed graphic textures and dynamic experience, COD Mobile is slightly better.

But preferring one game over the other solely depends on the choice of an individual. Battlegrounds Mobile India is an option for those looking for a comprehensive and realistic battle royale experience. On the other hand, COD Mobile is an excellent choice for people who enjoy dynamic and arcade-style battle royale gameplay.

Note: This article expresses the author's point of view. Choosing one game over another is a matter of personal preference.

Also read: Free Fire vs Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Which game is better for low-end Android devices in June 2021?

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here!

Edited by Srijan Sen