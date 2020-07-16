Free Fire: How to get special symbols for names in 2020

Garena Free Fire players always seek stylish in-game names that represent the style of their gameplay and make them look cool. Free Fire in-game character name is the name that appears publicly during a match.

The game asks the players to set their character name after they launch the game for the first time. If a player wants to change their name later, he/she can do so by spending diamonds.

How to use special symbols in Free Fire names?

Nickname

Special characters are generally not present on keyboards, and as their name suggests, are specially designed. There are several websites like Nickfinder that offer the players a variety of special symbols and nicknames to choose from.

Players can edit these names according to their preference. They can follow the steps given below to add special characters to their in-game names:

# 1: Visit Nickfinder website and choose a nickname by customizing it.

# 2: Copy the nickname and launch the Free Fire application.

# 3: Go to the profile section present at the upper left corner of the main screen.

Advertisement

# 4: Click on the yellow-coloured Notebook icon, just below the in-game name at the upper left corner.

#5: A pop up will appear on the screen asking to type a new nickname.

# 6: Paste the new nickname and then tap on OK to confirm the new name.

Players can change their nickname any number of times, but will have to pay 390 in-game diamonds to do so.

List of Free Fire names that have Special Symbols

Some pretty cool names with special symbols have been handpicked for Free Fire players.

『P么1N』 oP

𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖉𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖝𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖙

SHI€LD⚔ULTRON

BrawジYourName

Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX

฿ŁȺℂ🅺ⲘȺℂ

sυραяι кιℓℓεя

亗『SH¥LAN』亗

M̷O̷N̷S̷T̷E̷R̷

ĐàRkÇlöwn•ツ

Also Read: Free Fire OB23 Update Leaks reveal a new character, pet, and gun.