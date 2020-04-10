Garena Free Fire: How to unlock and use Free Fire emotes?

Free Fire emotes can be unlocked in the Store by spending Diamonds

A player can choose six emotes at a time in the game.

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire offers a lot of cool emotes that make the game more fun. There are a lot of emotes to choose from in the game, and all of these can be unlocked in the store. Each emote has a different meaning and expression which can be tested before buying.

The players can buy the emotes by spending the required amount of Diamonds in the store. Along with this, Free Fire also introduces in-game events offering emotes as rewards. Players can carry six emotes at a time before entering a game, and they can buy the Diamonds by spending their Google Play Credits.

How to Unlock Emotes in Free Fire?

Open the Free Fire application on your device.

application on your device. Log in with your Facebook or Google Play account.

Go to the Store present on the left side of the screen and a list of things will appear in front of you.

Go to the Collection and click on the emotes menu.

Free Fire Emotes

Select the emote that you want to purchase and buy it by spending the Diamonds.

Players are suggested to first check out if any event is offering the emotes as a reward before buying in order to save their diamonds.

