Garena Free Fire Rampage Edition maintenance end time and server start time in India revealed

Free Fire players are incredibly excited to try out all the new features that the OB28 Rampage update is bringing to the game. However, they will have to wait until the maintenance period ends to be able to do so.

Free Fire developers take down the game's servers for maintenance before every major update.

As expected, the servers of the famous battle royale title were shut down this morning at 9:30 PM IST ahead of the OB28 update.

The maintenance break will come to an end at 6:00 PM IST today. Once it ends, players will be able to access the new version of the game.

Free Fire players who log in to the game between June 9th and June 13th will receive the following rewards:

2x Diamond Royale Vouchers

2x Weapon Royale Vouchers

To claim these rewards, players will have to go to the events section of Free Fire and click on "Update for Rewards." They can then press the "Claim button" beside the respective rewards to collect them.

Features of the Garena Free Fire Rampage OB28 Edition

Here are a few features that the Free Fire Rampage update will bring to the game:

The revival system will get a major uphaul.

The battle royale matches will have optimized loot on the battleground.

The total output rating score of each match will be increased for all levels.

Two new weapons, the Ice grenade and the Mini Uzi, will be available in the BR mode and the Clash Squad mode.

A new character named D-Bee will be introduced in Free Fire. His ability will improve accuracy and movement speed.

A new pet named Dr Beanie will also be introduced. Its ability will optimize movement speed when in a crouching position.

Players will be able to use in-game voice commands.

