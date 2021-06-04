Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (SG server): Free Leap of Faith surfboard

Garena Free Fire provides a wide range of cosmetics, many of which are available through the store or events, usually for a price in diamonds. The most popular alternative for gamers is to use redeem codes because they provide different items when redeemed.

The only drawback is that codes have an expiration date, so users must claim them quickly. This is the latest Free Fire redeem code for the SG server.

Garena Free Fire redeem code for today

The Leap of Faith surfboard

Redeem code: 468DA6XFCPDW

Rewards: Leap of Faith surfboard

Note: As suggested by the title, this Free Fire redeem code is intended for use only in the SG or Singapore server. Therefore, users from any other region attempting to claim the surfboard using the code will face the error stating:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Using Free Fire redeem code

To claim rewards through redemption codes, players can follow these steps:

Step 1: Players can only claim these codes through the game’s official rewards redemption website.

Log in through one of the methods

Step 2: Next, they must sign in through a platform linked to their account.

Since guest players are not eligible to claim rewards, they need to link their IDs to one of the platforms given below:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Enter the code and press confirm

Step 3: After pasting the code into the text field, users may click on the confirm button. A pop-up will appear, as been below.

Press okay

Within 24 hours, the rewards will be credited to the respective account. These can be claimed through the mail section.

The surfboard must be equipped from the collection section.

If an error message stating that the code is invalid or redeemed is displayed during the redemption process, it means that it has expired or has already been used. There is no way to work around this error, and all gamers can do is wait for the new code to be released for their region.

