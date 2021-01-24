Garena Free Fire vs PUBG Mobile: Which game has better graphics for mid-range phones in 2021?

PUBG Mobile and Gareena Free Fire are two of the most popular Battle Royale titles in the Esports community. Fans frequently compare aspects of both titles to understand which one is better.

Both games are survival-oriented, but they have a distinct approach to gameplay modes, graphics, and textures. Although Free Fire allows 60 players in the arena, PUBG Mobile places 100 players on the map.

This article compares PUBG Mobile and Free Fire to understand which game has the most optimized mid-range phone graphics in 2021.

PUBG Mobile or Free Fire, which game has better graphics for mid-range phones?

First thing to mention is that both games have excellent graphics, but PUBG Mobile would be the obvious winner when analyzed frame-by-frame. PUBG Mobile is developed by Unreal Engine 4, known for making PC games with rich graphics. Hence, PUBG Mobile has more natural and smooth textures.

The game features an excellent in-game map detailing vivid and seamless color textures. PUBG Mobile also offers 60 FPS frame rate support for mid-range smartphones.

Free Fire has a simplified texture detail like an arcade. It has low realism, which makes the game appear cartoonish. However, this title also has many color schemes and vibrant contrasts that attracts players.

Verdict

Both games are eminent titles in the Esports industry and have good qualities about them. But PUBG Mobile has an advanced and more comprehensive visual experience than Free Fire when it comes to mid-level devices.

The primary goal of Free Fire is to satisfy the needs of mobile gamers with low-end devices. The poor graphic model is somewhat justified in this situation.

However, for mid-range phones, PUBG Mobile is the clear choice with a 60FPS frame rate.

