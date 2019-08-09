Gen.G forms first professional women's Fortnite team

Tarun Sayal News 09 Aug 2019

Fornite Women Team

The gaming community is growing as new games are launched, and more efforts are being put to make the present ones better. Tournaments are also being organised at different levels so that professional players can participate to win more title.

Despite all this, the number of women who participate in the tournaments are few and far between. The World Cup of Battle Royale game Fortnite was an example. Fortnite is one of the most popular games now, and the craze for it seems to be among all genders. And even though nearly a third of Fortnite gamers are women, the tournament had no female gamers and this has been the story of many eSports championships.

To change this and to draw more women towards playing professionally, global eSports organization Gen.G has joined hands with Bumble, a dating app, in forming an all women eSports team. Team Bumble, though, has five gamers -- Kristen “Kittyplays” Valnicek, Madison “Maddiesuun” Mann, Carlee “Carlee” Gress, Tina “TINARAES” Perez and Hannah “Hannah” Reyes.

Valnicek, who is one of the most followed streamers on Twitch and also the captain of the team, said:

"Bumble is in the unique position of providing value to an entire generation of gamers, encouraging them to strive for their goals and facilitating ways to connect them IRL. The future is bright and I can't wait to see the impact we make together!"

In this partnership, Bumble will provide dedicated streaming room at the Gen.G training facility in Los Angeles. They will also co-host tournaments and provide live streaming opportunities with #TeamKitty, which is a gaming community for women built by Valnicek. This will open up opportunities for women in gaming.

It’s the right time for women gamers to show that skill and talent has little to do with gender.