GenG vs Bilibili Gaming League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage is set to feature GenG vs Bilibili Gaming, arguably the most anticipated clash of 2024 so far. In this game, fans will be able to witness two of the most legendary Midlaners of all time, Chovy and knight, face each other for the first time in a best-of-five series.

The winner of the GenG vs Bilibili Gaming matchup will book its spot in the MSI Grand Final. Meanwhile, the loser will fall into the lower bracket to face the victor between T1 and G2 Esports.

If you are interested in catching the highly anticipated clash, this article will provide all the information needed to do that and take a look at both teams' recent performances.

GenG vs Bilibili Gaming at League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Prediction

BilibiliGaming vs GenG in LoL MSI 2024 schedule and timings (Image via X/@lolesports)

Although LoL fans have already seen the GenG vs Bilibili Gaming matchup before, this will be the first time Chovy and knight face each other in a best-of-five series. Previously, they went up against each other once in the Asian Games Grand Final, representing South Korea and China. Chovy prevailed and won the gold medal for South Korea.

Currently, GenG seems to be the strongest prospect in LoL Esports, with its impeccable team performances and impressive displays of individual skill from its players.

Importantly, the team's Midlaner, Chovy, is having an outstanding tournament. He is performing phenomenally in an international tournament and showcasing why he has won the last four LCK trophies and the MVP for the last Spring split.

GenG's biggest supremacy is in the Mid-Jungle duo of Chovy and Canyon. They have outclassed every opposition they have faced till now with stellar laning phases and prominent late-game team fights.

However, the only concern for GenG is its Botlane duI. They struggled quite a lot against Top Esports in the last game, though their team won the series.

On the other hand, Bilibili Gaming has the strongest Botlane duo of Elk and ON. They outshone T1's Botlane in the previous series and won the series 3-1.

Furthermore, the arch-rival of Chovy in this matchup, knight, is also having an astronomical tournament. He won the LPL Spring Split MVP and the LPL three consecutive times. He's also the reigning MSI champion.

GenG vs Bilibili Gaming is surely going to be a generational clash, as the individual prowess of both teams' players is off the charts.

Prediction: GenG is expected to win 3-2 against Bilibili Gaming.

Head-to-head

GenG and Bilibili Gaming have only faced each other only twice in official Riot Games tournaments. The latter team came out on top on both occasions.

Previous results

GenG defeated Top Esports 3-2 in its last series in the League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage.

On the other hand, Bilibili Gaming won 3-1 against T1 in the same phase.

MSI 2024 rosters

GenG

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

Bilibili Gaming

Top : Bin

: Bin Jungle : Xun

: Xun Mid : knight

: knight ADC : Elk

: Elk Support: ON

GenG vs Bilibili Gaming: Livestream details

The best-of-five series of GenG vs Bilibili Gaming in the MSI will start at:

PT : May 16, 2 am

: May 16, 2 am CET : May 16, 11 am

: May 16, 11 am IST : May 16, 2:30 pm

: May 16, 2:30 pm Beijing CST : May 16, 5 pm

: May 16, 5 pm KST: May 16, 6 pm

Go to either of the following channels if you want to catch the series live:

Match result

