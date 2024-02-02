GenG vs Kwangdong Freecs LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

League of Legends enthusiasts are set to experience an exhilarating showdown between GenG and Kwangdong Freecs in the highly anticipated LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage Week 3. GenG currently holds the top spot on the leaderboard, boasting an impressive 4-0 record, while Freecs finds itself in fifth place with a respectable 3-2 record.

Ahead of the GenG vs Kwangdong Freecs, this article delves into both teams’ statistics and recent results.

GenG vs Kwangdong Freecs LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

GenG, with a new roster for the new season, is pretty dominant in the Rift. The team started their LCK road with a series win against T1. They have since defeated Nongshim, BRION, and Dplus. Even with three new players from various teams, their synergy and coordination looked excellent.

GenG's midlaner and top-jungle duo are playing the early-game macros perfectly. They are helping the team win late-game objectives and crucial team fights. Notably, the bot-lane duo is also doing their job as intended.

As for GenG's opponent for the next match, Kwangdong Freecs is having a Cinderella run so far in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage. Their new jungler, Cuzz, has been a crucial factor in their victories, and his effective jungle pathing and team fight engagements looked exceptional.

However, even with Cuzz's great performance, defeating GenG should be a tall task for the Freecs. However, if all five of Freecs' players show up in a big way, there could be a different winner in this matchup.

As for the prediction based on recent results and statistics, GenG is expected to win the series 2-0.

Head-to-head

GenG and Freecs played against each other eight times. The former prevailed seven times, while the latter won just once.

Previous results

GenG won their previous series against Dplus with a 2-0 score.

Meanwhile, Freecs also won their previous matchup against Dplus KIA 2-0.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

GenG

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

Kwangdong Freecs

Top : DuDu

: DuDu Jungle : Cuzz

: Cuzz Mid : BuLLDoG

: BuLLDoG ADC : Taeyoon

: Taeyoon Support: Andil

Livestream details

The dates and times for the GenG vs Kwangdong Freecs matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are as follows:

PT : February 2, 12 am

: February 2, 12 am CET : February 2, 9 am

: February 2, 9 am IST : February 2, 1:30 pm

: February 2, 1:30 pm KST: February 2, 5 pm

If you want to enjoy the matchup live, go to the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Additionally, there are many LCK co-streams hosted by popular LoL content creators that you can check out.

