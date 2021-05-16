Genshin Impact 1.6 leak reveals Alice Gramophone, a mysterious gadget within a barrier

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed a new item that has ties to Klee's mysterious mother, Alice. This new item is known as the Alice Grampophone, and while its use is currently unknown, it will most likely appear in the new update of Genshin Impact as part of a quest. This item may play a key role in players obtaining costumes for their characters, and players can read below to find out everything that's known about this new item.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Alice Gramophone information

The Alice Gramophone

Short clip: https://t.co/of3N0aEcZp



Big thanks to @anonsbelle for the watermarking help ✨ pic.twitter.com/dLFPhNwEQo — abc64 (@abc64real) May 14, 2021

This new item was discovered by Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks and appears to be an old-fashioned Gramophone protected by a red barrier. The new gadget has been referred to as the Alice Gramophone in the Genshin Impact data, making its ties to Klee's mother Alice pretty clear. Alice is known as an inventor and explorer in the lore, meaning that her owning a mysterious Gramophone is understandable. The strangest part about the Alice Gramophone is the red barrier that surrounds it, and possibly even protects it from harm. Players will likely need to figure out how to dispel this barrier to complete an event.

Alice Gramophone



Most likely to be a part of Archipelago's quest chain in Genshin Impact 1.6 version



Via: @abc64real pic.twitter.com/fPsPr2LdNQ — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) May 15, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Alice in Genshin Impact 1.6

In case you forgot, Klee's mother, Alice is expected to make a non-physical appearance in version 1.6 as an introduction to the costume system. Perhaps this is part of that?#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpacthttps://t.co/bCRavL3dm7 — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) May 14, 2021

According to Genshin Report, Alice is supposed to make an appearance in Genshin Impact 1.6, but it will not be in person. This Alice Gramophone gadget seems like the perfect way for this to occur, as players will be able to communicate with recordings played on the speaker to get new information. Players will likely have to either solve puzzles or defeat enemies to get access to more of the Alice Gramophones. Alice is intended to introduce players to the new costume system, so any players who want to take part in the new cosmetics will likely have to get well acquainted with the Alice Gramophone.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed a lot of the new content coming to the game, and it looks like exciting changes are on the way. Genshin Impact 1.6 will begin on June 9th, so players have less than a month to wait for these new events.

