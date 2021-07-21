Genshin Impact 2.0 maintenance end time, Primogems compensation, and more update details

Version 2.0 of Genshin Impact is less than a day away, meaning Ayaka and the Inazuma region will soon become available.

As always, Genshin Impact players will have to bear with a few maintenance hours before playing all the new content. During this time, the servers will be closed and no one will be able to play the game. Once maintenance hours end, version 2.0 will officially go live.

Genshin Impact 2.0 update & Maintenance details for Asia, Europe, and USA

Inazuma is coming to Genshin Impact when maintenance ends. (image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact’s maintenance hours will begin at 6:00 a.m. (UTC+8). Maintenance will last approximately five hours, just like in past updates, though the process may be completed earlier than expected.

Based on miHoYo’s schedule, Genshin Impact’s maintenance hours will end on July 21st at around 11 a.m. (UTC+8). For time conversions of the maintenance hours, see below:

India: 3:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. IST, July 21

Philippines: 6:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PHT, July 21

Vietnam: 5:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. ICT, July 21

USA: 6:00 p.m - 11:00 p.m. EST, July 20

Dear Travelers,

To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible #GenshinImpact experience, we will soon begin performing update maintenance.



〓Update Schedule〓

2021/07/21 06:00:00 (UTC+8) and is estimated to take 5 hours.



View details here:https://t.co/nhuO54g88w pic.twitter.com/2EZj44EA8Q — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 19, 2021

After maintenance hours have ended, players will just need to install the update to experience version 2.0. Players can also pre-install the update before maintenance. This will save time later and allow players to jump in the game as soon as it’s available.

Maintenance compensation for the Genshin Impact 2.0 update

As per usual, Genshin Impact will give out in-game compensation after the maintenance hours end. Players will receive 60 Primogems for every hour of maintenance. In the event that maintenance ends in under five hours, players will still get 300 Primogems.

Please, take all the time you need, I need the free primos — hello😃 (@dimondgirl821) July 19, 2021

To claim the free Primogems, players should first check their in-game mail once version 2.0 is live. A new mail item will contain the 300 Primogems, and players need only click “Claim” to obtain them. The Primogems will then be ready-to-use on the newest 2.0 banners.

Players just need to be at just Adventure Rank 5 or higher to receive the maintenance compensation. The rewards will expire in the mailbox after 30 days, so players should make sure to claim them while they can.

