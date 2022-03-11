Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks: New Ayato buff revamps elemental burst strength

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks have revealed another buff to Ayato Kamisato, this time increasing the damage potential of his sixth constellation. This constellation has one of the coolest effects in the game, but its damage seems to be a bit lackluster.

Players will definitely want to see this new damage increase, as it can provide Ayato with a lot more output during his initial strike. Ayato looks to be one of the game's strongest Hydro DPS characters, and this buff will only make him stronger. Fans can learn more about this new buff here, along with an early video of his unique sixth constellation.

Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks reveal Ayato's Constellation 6 buff

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta] Ayato C6 Change



.......each one dealing [450%] of Ayato's ATK as DMG



300% was changed to 450% [2.6 Beta] Ayato C6 Change.......each one dealing [450%] of Ayato's ATK as DMG300% was changed to 450%

Ayato's constellation six has been buffed, and it provides him with a powerful extra burst of damage on his Elemental Skill: Kamisato Art: Kyouka. This ability allows Ayato to summon a spectral dummy that will draw enemy attention while he switches to attacking using a special Hydro-infused blade.

Ayato will deal massive amounts of damage during this state as he can swing with incredible speed, and his sixth constellation will augment the effects of his first swing.

When Ayato's C6 is active, his first attack after activating the Kamisato Art: Kyouka will be followed up by two additional attacks, dealing 450% of Ayato's ATK% each. This can deal a surprising amount of damage, allowing Ayato to begin his Elemental Skill attack with a huge burst of damage.

Unfortunately, this effect does only apply to the first hit of his skill, and will not occur again until his skill is recast. Players who want to make the most out of this effect will want to keep chaining Ayato's Elemental Skill to proc the follow-up attacks as often as possible.

Kamisato Ayato 🧋 21 DAYS @ayatohour WHO HAS THE COOLEST SKILL AND WHY IS IT AYATO WHO HAS THE COOLEST SKILL AND WHY IS IT AYATO https://t.co/BxNKeCH1YQ

Ayato will remain in the beta for a few more weeks, and is likely to receive several more changes before his release on March 30.

Players who want to make sure they can get this powerful swordsman will want to save up their Primogems and keep a close eye on their pity count, as he isn't too far away. Kamisato Ayato may be one of Genshin Impact's strongest Hydro characters by the time he is released if these buffs continue.

Genshin Impact 2.6 will finally release Kamisato Ayato, and it seems that he is only getting stronger as the date draws closer.

Edited by Siddharth Satish