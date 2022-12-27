The first phase of Genshin Impact 3.3 is about to end and give way to the much-awaited Raiden Shogun and Ayato rerun. Players are excited to welcome the second phase since there's still a lot that this patch has to offer.

With around three weeks left until the Genshin Impact 3.4 update, players can plan their savings and materials for their next character while playing and farming in the upcoming events and Spiral Abyss. This article covers all the banners and events officially announced for the second phase of version 3.3.

New Across the Wilderness event and more in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.3

On December 22, Genshin Impact made a few announcements regarding Phase 2 of version 3.3 via its official Twitter account. Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will return in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.3, which is only a few days away. Their banners will go online on December 27, and they will be up for 21 days, just like the original updates before version 2.6.

Sayu, Kujou Sara, and Rosaria are set to feature with Raiden Shogun and Ayato on their respective event banners. The weapon banner will bring back Shogun’s and Ayato’s signature weapons, Engulfing Lightning and Haran Geppaku Futsu, along with some other limited 4-star weapons like the Akuoumaru and Mouun’s Moon.

In the official announcement by Genshin Impact, the release dates for all the remaining events for version 3.3 were also revealed. One of the events, Windtrace, has already begun, and players have been enjoying it so far. This is the second rerun of the hide-and-seek event in the game.

Each game of Windtrace is played with a total of four players in the co-op mode, and they are divided into two sides: one Hunter and three Rebels. The Hunter has to capture all three Rebels within the time limit to win the game. The Rebels must hide from the Hunter and wait for the timer to run out. If even one Rebel escapes, the Hunter loses the game.

The new Across the Wilderness event (Image via HoYoverse)

The second event, Across the Wilderness, will begin on January 3, 2023. This is a new event hosted by the Adventurers’ Guild, and players will need to collect as many special Wilderness Balloons as they can within the time limit. They can earn rewards such as Primogems, Talent level-up materials, and Hero’s Wits from the Across the Wilderness event.

Ley Line Overflow, the final event of version 3.3, will begin on January 9, 2023. Although this event does not offer Primogem rewards, players can challenge Blossoms of Wealth and Blossoms of Revelation Ley Lines to receive double Mora and Hero’s Wit rewards. However, they'll need to use Original Resin to collect the rewards. Double rewards can be received three times per day during the event.

The Spiral Abyss will be reset twice in Genshin Impact 3.3 Phase 2. The enemy lineup for these two resets will remain the same as the first reset of the update, so players won't have to worry about changing teams to clear the Abyss if they haven’t done so already. The resets will take place on January 1 and January 16, 2023.

