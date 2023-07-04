Genshin Impact 3.8 update download guide: How to pre-install new patch on PC and Mobile

Genshin Impact's latest update, version 3.8, is arriving very soon, alongside many new game-changing improvements and add-ons. Mihoyo's open-world MMO-esque action-adventure game has seen a massive surge in popularity, thanks to the regular updates and add-ons. The update 3.8 is titled Secret Summer Paradise and is the first biggest seasonal update of 2023.

Every new title update comes packed with novel quests, rewards, and more to the game, and the 3.8 update is no different. That said, before it is rolled out, the servers will go down for maintenance. Players must be patient and wait for the server maintenance to conclude before they can initiate the update.

Fortunately, you can pre-install it, making it easier to jump back into the game when the update goes live. Here's a comprehensive guide on pre-installing the upcoming patch for Genshin Impact on PC and mobile.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact's update 3.8, Secret Summer Paradise, on PC and mobile?

Pre-installing updates in Genshin Impact is quite straightforward. However, there are a few things to remember when you patch your game for a new update. Firstly, if you plan to pre-install an update, you won't be able to play the game until the new update arrives.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Day 1

Commemoration of Version 3.8 Update!

Twitter Event - Set 1



How to Participate:

① Follow

② Retweet this post



And you can instantly receive the event results!



Event Rules:



And secondly, usually, pre-installing a new update takes quite a long time, especially on mobile phones and PCs with HDDs. The same stays true for the PlayStation 4 version of the game. Pre-installing usually is quite smooth on iOS, PCs with high-speed SSDs, and the PS5.

Pre-installing an update lets you immediately jump back into the game as soon as the update goes live. Here's how you can pre-install the latest update for Genshin Impact on PC and mobile:

For PC

Start the game's launcher via the desktop shortcut.

If the update is available to pre-install, it will appear as an option at the bottom of the launcher.

Press "Pre-install" and let the download complete.

Once the download finishes, you must wait for the update to finish verifying and installing on your PC.

It should be noted that you should not close the launcher while the game is updating.

For mobile

For both Android and iOS, updating the game requires you to follow the same steps.

First, launch the game via its icon.

If an update is available, you will be able to pre-install it from the app itself by simply pressing "Pre-install" on the homepage.

Once the download starts, it will automatically install the update without you having to fiddle with it.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Enjoy a rapturous ode sung in reverse,

Enjoy a whirling waltz drowning in tears of joy and sorrow,

Enjoy a magical performance for which none shall applaud...



It should be noted that Genshin Impact's updates usually come with a pretty hefty file size. As such, make sure you have plenty of data left in your monthly data cap (if any) before you start updating the game.

