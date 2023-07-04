Genshin Impact 3.8 update: How to download, maintenance compensation, and countdown

Genshin Impact continues to see much success since its release back in 2020, and it will soon receive its major 3.8 update. Dubbed Secret Summer Paradise, it will introduce a bunch of new content to the game. Since this is a live-service title first and foremost, Travelers must be patient while the servers are down for maintainence.

This preps the game for updates to become available worldwide smoothly. With that said, let's go through all necessary details concerning the upcoming update, including downtime, compensation, and more.

How long is the downtime for the Genshin Impact 3.8 update and how to download it?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>



#GenshinImpact Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/f9xNDBAd Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> hoyo.link/f9xNDBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/5QJ90Sfa91

The update goes live at July 4, 2023 at 8 PM PT. For some time zones, it is July 5, 2023. The detailed timings are:

UK: 4 AM BST

Japan: 12 PM JST

India: 8.30 AM IST

Australia: 1 PM AEST

Do note that there will be a five-hour downtime before this update airs. As for how to download this update, here are the steps:

PC: Open the Genshin Impact Launcher and click Update to begin the download.

iOS: Head to the App Store, then click Update for downloading.

Android: Launch Genshin Impact and follow the directions to begin the update.

PlayStation: Select the Genshin Impact game on the Home Screen and select Check for Updates by pressing the Options button.

Pre-installation is also available as an option for PC and smartphone platforms. Doing so on smartphone is as easy as clicking the Pre-Install Resource Package on the bottom left of the login screen. The same applies for PC except the Pre-Install option is available on the Launcher itself next to the Launch option.

What is the maintanence compensation and how to track launch time for Genshin Impact update 3.8?

As always, players can expect to be compensated for the server downtime. HoYoverse will offer 300 Primogems to patient Travelers. This reward can be redeemed the next time they login after the 3.8 update is downloaded and installed.

However, there are a few caveats. For one, they must be at Adventure Rank 5. Secondly, while the rewards will be available via the in-game mail, they must be redeemed before the end of the 3.8 event. Alternately, they will expire within 30 days.

As for the countdown, take a look:

There is still some time before players will be able to dive into everything the new update offers. But what exactly is on the menu?

Genshin Impact 3.8 update overview

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Final Day

Version 3.8 Preview

Twitter Event



How to Participate:

① Follow

② Retweet this post



And you can instantly receive the event results!



Event Rules:



#FollowGenshinImpact Final DayVersion 3.8 Preview #GenshinImpact Twitter EventHow to Participate:① Follow @GenshinImpact ② Retweet this postAnd you can instantly receive the event results!Event Rules: hoyo.link/b0dIDBAd ✨Final Day✨Version 3.8 Preview#GenshinImpact Twitter EventHow to Participate:① Follow @GenshinImpact② Retweet this postAnd you can instantly receive the event results!Event Rules: hoyo.link/b0dIDBAd#FollowGenshinImpact

Phase 1: This Event Wish will run from July 5 to July 26, 2023. It will feature returning characters Klee (5-star) and Eula (5-star).

Phase 2: This Event Wish will run from July 26 to August 16, 2023. Two more returning 5-star characters will be featured, including Kokomi and Wanderer.

Limited time area - Veluriyam Mirage: Discover new missions, treasures, and more.

New outfits: Blossoming Starlight (Klee) and Sailwind Shadow (Kaeya).

New main story Hangout Event: Act 1 - Shenanigans and Sweet Wine.

There will also be a bunch of additional tweaks, bug fixes, and balance adjustments for an improved gameplay experience.

Genshin Impact is available as a free-to-play experience on PC, PS4, PS5, Android, and iOS platforms.

Poll : 0 votes