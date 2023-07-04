Genshin Impact has officially announced the maintenance schedule for the upcoming version 3.8 update. The maintenance will begin on July 5, 2023, across all servers simultaneously at 6 am (UTC+8). It is expected to last five hours, after which the new patch will be available. The upcoming update will introduce plenty of new content, including an event-exclusive region called Bottleland and new character skins.

Furthermore, Genshin Impact players will be compensated with 600 Primogems for the maintenance and other in-game bug fixes. This can be collected from the in-game mailbox. This article covers the version 3.8 maintenance schedule for all major regions.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 update maintenance schedule

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 3.8 update will go live tomorrow. Before the new patch goes online, there will be a maintenance period of five hours, from 6 am (UTC+8) until 11 am (UTC+8). While the update maintenance will occur across all servers simultaneously, the exact timings will vary depending on one's region.

Here is a list of version 3.8 maintenance start and end timings for all major timezones:

American Timezones (July 4, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 pm - 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 pm - 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 pm - 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 pm - 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 5 pm - 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 pm - 11 pm

European Timezones (July 4-5, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 pm - 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 12 am - 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 am - 6 am

Asian Timezones (July 5, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 am - 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 6 am - 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 7 am - 12 pm

Korea Standard Time: 7 am -12 pm

While the maintenance is going on, travelers will not be able to log in to Genshin Impact. Thus, it is recommended that they complete any unfinished quest and consume resin beforehand. It is worth mentioning that Eula and Klee's banners will be available as soon as the new update is up.

