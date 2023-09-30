Genshin Impact 3rd Anniversary Unlimited Welkin Moon event: How to participate and more details

Genshin Impact is currently celebrating its 3rd Anniversary in the 4.1 update. Aside from the in-game celebrations, HoYoverse is also hosting an array of web events that travelers can participate in to win exciting rewards. One such event active on HoYoLAB is "Memories: Teyvat", which provides players a chance to win a free Blessing of the Welkin Moon.

Welkin Moon is a highly sought-after item in Genshin Impact which can usually be purchased only using real money. It provides the player with 300 Genesis Crystals and 90 Primogems each day for a month. Aside from the Blessing of the Welkin Moon, the web event will reward players with Primogems, Mora, and an exclusive 3rd Anniversary avatar frame for HoYoLAB.

This article will cover how Genshin Impact players can participate in the ongoing Memories: Teyvat web event.

How to participate in Memories: Teyvat event to win Welkin Moon in Genshin Impact

Memories: Teyvat web event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Memories: Teyvat web event celebrating Genshin Impact's 3rd Anniversary is active on HoYoLAB from September 28, 2023, to October 9, 2023. During this period, travelers can go to this link and comment on the post to participate in the event.

Similar to previous anniversaries, the winners will be selected via a Lucky Draw. Players are required to comment on a particular subject to enter the event. They must comment on the name of the character that left the deepest impression on them. They are also required to mention the exact date on which they met the said character to qualify for the Memories: Teyvat event.

The participants will stand a chance to win the following rewards:

10% of all participants will win one Blessing of the Welkin Moon.

The remaining 90% will receive Mora ×100,000.

3000 participants will win Primogems x100.

Everyone who comments will be rewarded with an exclusive HoYoLAB 3rd Anniversary avatar frame.

The winners of the event will be announced after the event ends on October 9, 2023, via a notification on their HoYoLAB app.

Participants should ensure the following before they enter the Memories: Teyvat web event:

How to open information management to add UID in HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoLAB)

Ensure that your in-game UID is linked with your HoYoLAB account. You can do so by going to Information Management from My Information by clicking your profile picture in the top right corner.

Then go to Game Information Management and select Genshin Impact. You will be asked to enter your in-game UID here.

You will have to turn on your Reward Notification by going to this link

It is important to note that one person can only win and participate once in the web event, therefore, doing multiple entry comments will not affect the outcome.