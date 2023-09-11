All previous Genshin Impact Anniversary login rewards before 2023

Genshin Impact will celebrate its third anniversary on September 28, 2023. Fans are excited for the occasion and cannot wait for HoYoverse to begin the festivities. Although the celebrations for the anniversary aren't nearly as grand as the Lunar New Year, players are treated with a lot of Primogems and other in-game rewards during this period to make it worth the wait.

HoYoverse has not officially revealed the rewards for Genshin Impact's third anniversary, but there are many speculations within the community. While most players are looking forward to them, some are trying to keep their hopes in check due to their experiences with previous anniversary rewards.

This article will go through the rewards from the previous anniversaries and also discuss the leaks regarding the potential rewards for the upcoming one.

What were the first and second Genshin Impact Anniversary rewards?

Genshin Impact's past anniversary rewards have been highly controversial. Although players did not expect a lot from HoYoverse, they were utterly disappointed during the game's first anniversary. More so, the players took their dissatisfaction to social media, with many bombing the title's reviews on the Play Store.

However, the rewards for the second anniversary weren't bashed as much. Even though some players complained about them as well, the general consensus was that the rewards were good enough, at least in retrospect from the past year.

Genshin Impact's first-anniversary rewards list

First anniversary rewards in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Most players would recall the lackluster rewards of the first anniversary. Although it wasn't planned initially back then, HoYoverse also rewarded the playerbase with a special Wind Glider skin in light of the controversies.

All the rewards for the first anniversary were as follows:

1x Wings of Shimmering Galaxy Wind Glider

1x Resonant Melody furnishing

1600x Primogems

4x Fragile Resin

10x Intertwined Fate

80,000 Mora

18x Mystic Enhancement Ore

8x Hero's Wit

Genshin Impact's second-anniversary rewards list

Second-anniversary rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The second anniversary of the game rewarded players with a Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device. It is a pet-like gadget that functions similarly to other pets like Seelies, or Endora.

All the rewards for the second anniversary were as follows:

1x Cloud Retainer's Damasked Device

1x Jumpty Dumpty Party Popper

1600x Primogems

4x Fragile Resin

10x Intertwined Fate

80,000 Mora

18x Mystic Enhancement Ore

8x Hero's Wit

What to expect from the third Genshin Impact anniversary (2023)

Although HoYoverse is yet to reveal the rewards for the third anniversary officially, it is widely speculated that the rewards will be in line with past ones. As of now, leakers have indicated that the 7-day login event may return, which will provide players with 10 Intertwined Wishes along with some Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

HoYoverse recently also revealed the Resounding Memories bundle for Genshin Concert 2023. It includes a unique Wind Glider skin, name card, furnishing, and more. Although it is not indicated to be a part of the anniversary rewards, it's worth mentioning because the Wind Glider skin provided during the first anniversary was originally meant to be for a concert bundle.

More information about the Third Anniversary rewards will soon be revealed in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream.