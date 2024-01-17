Genshin Impact 4.3 Beetle Battle event guide: Controls and how to play

The Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp event has returned in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. This time around, it takes place in Liyue, as the Arataki gang is visiting this region. You can start this event by interacting with Kuki Shinobu and Yanfei at the Wanmin Restaurant and following a small quest line. Engaging in Beetle Battle will reward you with Primogems, Hero's Wit, Mystical Enhancement Ore, and some more in-game items.

This article will guide you on how to engage in Beetle Battling in the Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp event of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp guide

How to tackle with Onikabuto (Image via HoYoverse)

Arataki Blazing Armor Beetle Battle Boot Camp is now live in Genshin Impact's 4.3 update, letting you partake in bug duels at the event-exclusive location in Guyun Stone Forest.

Similar to the last time this content was released, you can engage in 1v1 Onikabuto battles in its newest iteration. The event offers the following rewards:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mystical Enhancement Ore

Liyue weapon ascension materials

Mora

How to play Beetle Battle event in Genshin Impact

Onikabuto essentially inflicts damage by tackling the other bug with their horns. During the duel, each insect has their own health bar and a stamina bar. The objective here is to deplete the opponent's option before they reduce yours.

Know when to dodge (Image via HoYoverse)

You can move your Onikabuto either forward or backward. You should note you will consume stamina each time you do this to close in on your enemy or to flee from incoming attacks. Moreover, you can deplete higher amounts of stamina by charging an attack and tackling your foe to inflict damage.

Some Onikabuto can perform special moves, like conjuring a small lighting attack. When one of these is used, you can cast a shield and guard yourself from the incoming hit.

Using your stamina efficiently and evading incoming damage should not be too difficult to win in the Beetle Battle event.

How to control Onikabuto in battle

Press Q to guard (Image via HoYoverse)

Controlling the Onikabuto during battle is fairly simple due to the one-dimensional gameplay. Here are the controls that will help you guide your bug:

Forward button or D: Move towards the right.

Backward button or A: Move towards the left.

Hold-press the Forward button: Consume stamina and tackle.

Guard button or Q: Block incoming attacks.

Using a combination of these four abilities, you can efficiently control your bug to do your bidding.

