Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss: Best teams for each floor

Genshin Impact's current 4.3 Spiral Abyss is quite challenging. Each floor boasts strong enemies that players must defeat within the time limit to obtain the coveted 36 stars. While Floor 9 and 10 can be quite easy to overcome for veteran players, the 11th and 12th Floors require them to build objective teams based on the enemy lineups.
To assist newcomers and experienced players alike, this article provides the best team compositions for the first and second halves of Floor 9, 10, 11, and 12 of Genshin Impact's 4.3 Spiral Abyss.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.
Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss team recommendations
The Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss features some of the toughest boss monsters, like the Hydro Tulpa on Floor 12, whereas the lower levels are home to various enemy mobs.
To defeat them efficiently, here are the best teams you can use in Genshin Impact:
Best teams for Floor 9
Recommended teams to use in the first half:
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu
- Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett
- Childe, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett
- Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, Zhongli
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu
- Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli
- Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi
- Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona
Recommended teams to use in the second half:
- Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett
- Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Nahida, Zhongli
- Raiden Shogun, Sara, Kazuha, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli
- Cyno, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu
- Keqing, Fischl, Nahida, Zhongli
- Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli
Best teams for Floor 10
Recommended teams to use in the first half:
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu
- Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett
- Childe, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett
- Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, Zhongli
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu
- Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli
- Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi
- Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona
Recommended teams to use in the second half:
- Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett
- Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Nahida, Zhongli
- Raiden Shogun, Sara, Kazuha, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli
- Cyno, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu
- Keqing, Fischl, Nahida, Zhongli
- Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli
Best teams for Floor 11
Recommended teams to use in the first half:
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu
- Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett
- Navia, Zhongli, Fischl, Bennett
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu
- Xiao, Jean, Albedo, Zhongli
Recommended teams to use in the second half:
- Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett
- Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett
- Navia, Zhongli, Fischl, Bennett
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu
- Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli
- Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi
Best teams for Floor 12
Recommended teams to use in the first half:
- Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett
- Raiden Shogun, Sara, Kazuha, Bennett
- Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli
- Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett
- Navia, Zhongli, Fischl, Bennett
- Nilou, Nahida, Baizhu, Kokomi
Recommended teams to use in the second half:
- Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu
- Childe, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett
- Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli
- Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi
- Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, Zhongli
- Nilou, Nahida, Baizhu, Kokomi
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.