Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss: Best teams for each floor

Genshin Impact's current 4.3 Spiral Abyss is quite challenging. Each floor boasts strong enemies that players must defeat within the time limit to obtain the coveted 36 stars. While Floor 9 and 10 can be quite easy to overcome for veteran players, the 11th and 12th Floors require them to build objective teams based on the enemy lineups.

To assist newcomers and experienced players alike, this article provides the best team compositions for the first and second halves of Floor 9, 10, 11, and 12 of Genshin Impact's 4.3 Spiral Abyss.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss team recommendations

The Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss features some of the toughest boss monsters, like the Hydro Tulpa on Floor 12, whereas the lower levels are home to various enemy mobs.

To defeat them efficiently, here are the best teams you can use in Genshin Impact:

Best teams for Floor 9

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Baizhu

Recommended teams to use in the first half:

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Childe, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi

Ganyu, Mona, Venti, Diona

Recommended teams to use in the second half:

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Nahida, Zhongli

Raiden Shogun, Sara, Kazuha, Bennett

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli

Cyno, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu

Keqing, Fischl, Nahida, Zhongli

Itto, Albedo, Gorou, Zhongli

Best teams for Floor 10

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett

Recommended teams to use in the first half:

Recommended teams to use in the second half:

Best teams for Floor 11

Navia, Xiangling, Bennett, and Zhongli

Recommended teams to use in the first half:

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Navia, Zhongli, Fischl, Bennett

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu

Xiao, Jean, Albedo, Zhongli

Recommended teams to use in the second half:

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Navia, Zhongli, Fischl, Bennett

Alhaitham, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli

Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi

Best teams for Floor 12

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, and Zhongli

Recommended teams to use in the first half:

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Sara, Kazuha, Bennett

Hu Tao, Xingqiu, Yelan, Zhongli

Navia, Zhongli, Xiangling, Bennett

Navia, Zhongli, Fischl, Bennett

Nilou, Nahida, Baizhu, Kokomi

Recommended teams to use in the second half:

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Childe, Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett

Alhaitham, Nahida, Yae Miko, Zhongli

Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi

Yoimiya, Xingqiu, Yun Jin, Zhongli

Nilou, Nahida, Baizhu, Kokomi

