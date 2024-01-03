How to beat Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss: Best teams and strategy

The new boss enemy, Hydro Tulpa, is currently featured on Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact's version 4.3. This enemy boasts three million HP and dishes out a lot of damage in its enhanced state, making it a formidable challenge. As such, a lot of players are wondering how to defeat this boss within the time limits of the Abyss.

To assist players in clearing Floor 12 with nine stars, this article will list strategies and effective team comps to successfully take down Hydro Tulpa in Genshin Impact's 4.3 Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Hydro Tulpa guide

Hydro Tulpa as seen in the 4.2 trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss is generally regarded as the toughest challenge in Genshin Impact. The current lineup for the 4.3 iteration of the Abyss features the new world boss, Hydro Tulpa, in the first half of Floor 12, Chamber 3.

First introduced in v4.2, this boss enemy is immune to all Hydro attacks. Furthermore, it can buff its own damage by absorbing the Half-Tulpas that are summoned during the battle. With three million HP, defeating Hydro Tulpa within the time limit can be a difficult task.

Hydro Tulpa with Half-Tulpas (Image via HoYoverse)

However, players can employ the following strategies and tactics to effectively defeat Hydro Tulpa in 4.3 Spiral Abyss:

Since Hydro Tulpa is made out of the Hydro element, players are recommended to use the boss itself as a means to trigger reactions.

Given the enemy is immune to all Hydro attacks, it is recommended to avoid using any Hydro DPS against it.

Hydro Tulpa's attacks have a decent range and deal AoE Hydro DMG; therefore, it is advised to have a shielder in the team. Zhongli can be an excellent option here.

The boss monster can enter an enhanced state after absorbing Half-Tulpas that appear on the field. During this state, Hydro Tulpa will deal increased damage and will have its elemental RES increased as well. Hence, it is important to defeat the Half-Tulpas when they spawn.

Ranged characters can be helpful to counter Half-Tulpas from a distance.

Best teams to counter Hydro Tulpa in 4.3 Spiral Abyss

Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida, Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters wielding the Dendro element, like Alhaitham, can be a solid choice when going up against the Hydro Tulpa. Players can easily utilize the enemy's typing to trigger the Bloom reaction for high damage. Cryo is also a recommended element for the encounter.

Here are the top teams to defeat Hydro Tulpa on Floor 12 of Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss:

Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida + Zhongli

Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida + Yae Miko

Navia + Zhongli + Xiangling + Bennett

Navia + Albedo + Xiangling + Bennett

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yun Jin + Bennett

Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Diona

Ganyu + Xiangling + Kazuha + Bennett

