Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream schedule and where to watch

HoYoverse has officially announced that Genshin Impact's 4.3 Special Program livestream will premiere on December 8, 2023. It will be telecasted on the game's official Twitch channel at 7 am (UTC -5) and then on YouTube at 8 am (UTC -5). The livestream will give players a peek at what to expect in the update.

The 4.3 livestream will provide insight into upcoming characters, weapons, events, and more. Fans will also be rewarded with three exclusive redeem codes during the program.

This article will provide the release date and time of Genshin Impact's Special Program livestream for all regions. It will also include a universal countdown for everyone's convenience.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Special Program livestream date and time for all regions

Genshin Impact's version 4.3, "Roses and Muskets," will arrive on December 20, 2023. To provide players with a preview of its contents, HoYoverse will conduct the 4.3 Special Program livestream on December 8, 2023.

The livestream will air at 7 am (UTC -5) on the game's official Twitch channel, followed by another viewing on YouTube at 8 am (UTC -5).

Three new redeem codes will also be released during the telecast, rewarding players with Primogems, Hero's Wit, and more. The countdown below indicates the time remaining before the premiere of the 4.3 Special Program livestream.

Players can refer to the next section to learn about the Special Program timings in their respective time zones.

Genshin Impact 4.3 livestream timing for various time zones

4.3 livestream timings for all regions (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players living in the United States can refer to the timings mentioned below according to their regions:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Standard Time: 5 am

5 am Central Standard Time: 6 am

6 am Eastern Standard Time: 7 am

Depending on the region, European players will find 7:00 am (UTC-5) to be equivalent to the following:

Western European Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Central European Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Eastern European Time: 2:00 pm

Gamers from different regions in Asia will be able to see the 4.3 livestream at the following times:

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

Lastly, here are the times for the fans residing in the Oceanic region:

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

11 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am (keep in mind that this is on December 9, 2023)

