Genshin Impact 4.4 update size, how to download, and requirements

Genshin Impact has released the Pre-Install Resource Package for the upcoming version 4.4 update. Luckily, the feature is available on both PC and mobile devices, and players can download some data for the next patch in advance. Using the Pre-Install Resource Package function is also recommended since it will speed up the download process when the version 4.4 update is released and allow Travelers to enjoy the new content faster.

This article will guide Genshin Impact players on using the pre-install feature to download files on both PC and mobile platforms.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Pre-Install Resource Package guide for PC and mobile

Genshin Impact has announced the maintenance schedule for the version 4.4 update and also released the Pre-Install Resource Package feature on PC and mobile devices. Travelers can check out the X post above for more details about the server maintenance.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Pre-Installation Guide for PC

Click on Get Now option to start the download. (Image via HoYoverse)

Pre-Installing the resource packages on a PC is very simple. You will find a Game Pre-Installation option near the Launch button in the game launcher. Simply click on it to begin the downloading.

The resource package size on a PC is around 8.1 GB, and the storage space required to unzip the files is around 16 GB to 16.5 GB. Once the downloading has begun, you can also check the progress by moving your cursor over the Game Pre-Installation button.

Additionally, you can play the game while the launcher is getting the files, or you can even do some other work, making the Pre-Installing feature on PC very useful.

Version 4.4 Pre-Installation Guide on mobile

Open the game and wait for the login screen. (Image via HoYoverse)

There are two ways to Pre-Install Resource Package on a mobile. The first option is to open the game and wait until you see the login page. You will find a Pre-Install Resource Package option in the bottom left corner of the screen. Click on it and confirm to begin the download.

Pre-Installing Resource Package via the in-game settings. (Image via HoYoverse)

The other method to download the files on mobile is via in-game settings. Go to Resources and click on Pre-Install Now to start. The file size on mobile is around 2.6 GB to 3.1 GB, so make sure you have enough storage space.

Unfortunately, you won't be able to play the game while downloading the files, so it is recommended that you complete any Domain challenges or other quests before beginning the download.

