Genshin Impact 4.5 Kazuha - Neuvillette banner 4-stars, weapons, and release countdown

The second phase of the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.5 update will begin on April 2, 2024. It will feature two of the best playable units in the game: Neuvillette and Kazuha. Developer HoYoverse has also revealed all of the 4-star characters who will be featured on the banner during the second half of this patch. Neuvillette and Kazuha's signature weapons will also be available on the Weapon Event Wish.

This article lists all the 4-star characters and weapons that are receiving a drop rate boost in the second phase of Genshin Impact 4.5. Travelers can also find a countdown to Kazuha and Neuvillette's banners for all three servers.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase II 4-star characters and weapons

Here's a list of all the characters in the second phase of Genshin Impact 4.5:

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

Barbara (4-star Hydro)

Xingqiu (4-star Hydro)

Yanfei (4-star Pyro)

Both Neuvillette and Kazuha are amazing characters. The former is one of the best DPS units in the game, and the latter is arguably the best Anemo support unit in the title. The 4-star character lineup is pretty decent since it features Xingqiu, one of the best Hydro units.

Here is the list of all the items on the Weapon Event Wish:

Tome of the Eternal Flow (5-star Catalyst)

Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword)

Wine and Song (4-star Catalyst)

Mitternachts Waltz (4-star Bow)

The Flute (4-star Sword)

Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

Tome of the Eternal Flow and Freedom-Sworn are amazing weapons and will be available during the entire second phase of the 4.5 update. At the same time, the banner will feature two 4-star limited items: Wine and Song and Mitternachts Waltz.

Countdown to Kazuha and Neuvillette's banners in all regions

Asia

The second phase of Genshin Impact 4.5 will begin on the Asian server on April 2, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC+8). Players in this region will be the first to get Kazuha and Neuvillette's banners. Here's a countdown to the banners' release:

Europe

Neuvillette and Kazuha's banners will be released on the EU server on April 2, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC+1). Here's the exact remaining time until their arrival:

America

Neuvillette and Kazuha's banners will be released on the American server on April 2, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC-5). Refer to the time countdown below to see the exact remaining time:

Neuvillette and Kazuha's banners will be available for three weeks on each server, so Travelers have enough time to pull for them.

