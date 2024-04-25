Genshin Impact 4.6 Discord streaming event: How to get 30 Primogems

The Genshin Impact 4.6 Discord streaming event is currently live, offering 30 primogems and other goodies upon completion of a short task. During the event, adventurers can receive an exclusive bundle by streaming the game to a friend. Scheduled to run from April 24 to May 7, 2024, and any player is eligible to participate in this event as long as their region supports the game and Discord’s premium services.

That said, the rewards will be dispatched via a redeem code, which can be claimed through any official method. Follow on to learn more about the Genshin Impact 4.6 Discord streaming event.

How to complete Genshin Impact 4.6 Discord streaming event

Stream for 15 minutes to complete the event (Image via Discord)

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.6 update officially kicked off on April 24, 2024, bringing in a fresh batch of banners featuring Arlecchino as the newest 5-star character. However, you might need some extra resources to summon her.

Fortunately, you can acquire some Primogems through the latest Discord streaming event. Here are the steps to participate:

With the game running in the background, launch the Discord app on your desktop.

app on your desktop. Head to a direct message, group, or any server.

Invite a friend on a call or the respective voice channel.

Once they join, click on the Screen Share button. This option should be located under the voice status panel.

button. This option should be located under the voice status panel. Choose the game as an individual application (this is an important step to ensure progress).

as an individual application (this is an important step to ensure progress). Now, press Go Live to stream.

Livestream your gameplay for 15 minutes, and that should do.

Once you have completed the stream (v4.6 quest), the redeem code will be dispatched to your Discord Gift Inventory. Keep in mind that the event expires on May 7, 2024, at 23:59 pm (UTC). So, make sure to complete it quickly to avoid missing out on the freebies.

All rewards Discord streaming event reward

The Genshin Impact redemption code from the Discord streaming event will contain the following rewards:

30x Primogems

Mora ×20,000

Sanctifying Unction ×4

Mystic Enhancement Ore ×5

Hero's Wit ×3

Note that, only the first 300,000 participants will be eligible for the Primogems, while the rest will receive the other specified resources.

Unable to find Genshin Impact 4.6 Discord streaming event solution

Accept the streaming quest from Discord settings (Image via Discord)

In rare cases, you might not find the invitation for the Discord streaming event. In that case, follow these simple steps:

Launch Discord on your desktop.

Click on Settings and choose Privacy & Safety .

and choose . Enable In-game rewards (aka Quests) .

. Now, head to Billing Settings and select Gift Inventory .

and select . Click on Accept Quest.

If you are still unable to see the event, it is likely that the service is unavailable in your region.